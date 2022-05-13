Interim superintendent selection causes tension among Sioux City school board members

SIOUX CITY – The process for picking an interim Sioux City public schools superintendent has exasperated friction between board president Dan Greenwell and the past president and vice president.

Perla Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett, who served as president and vice president, respectively, prior to Greenwell's election as president last November, claim Rod Earleywine's selection for the position lacked transparency. Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory accused a committee of board members of not following an agreed upon plan.

“We failed as a board,” Scarlett told the Journal.

The weeks-long dispute reemerged during Monday's board meeting. In remarks at the session, Greenwell described Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory's claims as a “false narrative,” adding that “each board member needs to take responsibility for their own lack of action or lack of attention, instead of blaming others for their shortcomings."

After Superintendent Paul Gausman accepted the superintendent's job with the Lincoln Public Schools system on Feb. 22, the Sioux City board formed a committee comprised of Greenwell and board members Jan George and Juli Albert to head the search for an interim superintendent.

Greenwell said the committee members had various discussion with JR Recruiting, the firm hired to help with the search, to find a qualified candidate from the region.

The board held a closed session on March 28 to discuss three or four potential candidates. Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory said they both left that closed meeting with the understanding the entire board would have another opportunity to discuss the candidates.

“There wasn’t a final, final consensus, it was a ‘We’ll come back,’” said Alarcon-Flory.

Scarlett agreed. She went back to listen to a recording of the March 28 meeting and said it reaffirmed there was no final decision.

That's why Alarcon-Flory and Scarlett were surprise to receive a copy of a proposed contract for Earleywine on April 22, the Friday before the April 25 meeting. They said they were given the first opportunity to meet Earleywine at 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2 1/2 hours before the start of the meeting, where Earleywine's selection was approved by a 5-2 vote, with Alarcon-Flory and Scarlett dissenting.

At the meeting, the two members said they could not approve Earleywine's contract because district staff and the public was not given an opportunity to offer input into the potential candidates and the agreed process was not followed.

“When we talk about transparency and accountability, there was a certainty a lack of with this process,” Scarlett said. “If you have seven people on the board, all seven should have a voice on which candidates we feel are qualified after looking at necessary information like a resume, which I received after the school board meeting."

Greenwell insists all seven board members had a chance to weigh in, ask questions or suggest a different approach. The board president said he and the other board members left the March 28 closed session with similar views and understood the path forward. He suggested Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory either did not understand what was going on or were not paying attention.

“It appears to be an intentional effort to be divisive or gain some type of attention without merit or substance,” Greenwell said at Monday's meeting. “None of this false narrative is focused on student achievements, staff morale, staff recruiting, financial stewardship or any other meaningful operational aspect to improve our district. It is a simply ‘look at me everyone I need attention.’”

HEATED EXCHANGE

Scarlett took issue with the tone of Greenwell’s remarks at the public meeting.

“Stay professional. If you’re president of this board, act accordingly,” she told Greenwell.

“That’s your opinion, madam,” Greenwell responded.

“No that’s the facts and the tapes speak clear,” Scarlett interrupted.

“It is not your time to speak, I am not finished, I didn’t interrupt you,” Greenwell said.

“But you always interrupted other board members,” Scarlett responded.

At one point, Greenwell slammed his gavel on the table, stopping Scarlett from speaking and responding to his comments, saying, “You’re not the president, Madame.”

“You have never respected a board member up here,” Scarlett responded.

Scarlett said she wouldn't be "bullied" by Greenwell.

“The people of this city elected me to do a job and that is what I’m doing, I’m not for personal spotlight, Mr. Greenwell, and I think your unprofessionalism needs to be addressed and I’m not afraid to do that,” Scarlett said.

George said he believes the process for picking an interim superintendent was handled properly, and agreed with Greenwell that the board let the closed session with an understanding to move forward with a selection.

“Names were given and we discussed them and we went forward with the (the individual the) majority of the members indicated positive to,” he said.

Board members Bob Michaelson, Taylor Goodvin and Albert did not immediately respond to the Journal's request for comment for this story.

Before the April 25 vote, Albert apologized for any lack of transparency in the process she was involved in.

LEAKED COMMENTS?

During that meeting, Greenwell also claimed “one or more” board members had leaked the contents of the closed session to Gausman. Greenwell also claimed the superintendent then discussed that information with his top staff.

“I’m sure we’ll have further follow-up on this matter, including with the Board of Educational Examiners,” Greenwell said.

Gausman did not respond to Greenwell's claim during the meeting.

Gausman is leaving the Sioux City district after 14 years. In February, Earleywine announced his resignation as Sergeant Bluff-Luton superintendent after 27 years with the district. SB-L has about 1,700 students, compared to around 15,000 for the Sioux City district.

“I will work hard, I will gain you trust, I will gain you confidence, because that’s what I do," Earleywine said after his appointment.

Earleywine will serve as interim superintendent for one year, starting July 1. Board members said they agreed to a one-year contract to give staff and the community adequate time to provide input on candidates for the superintendent.

Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory both expressed concern about a repeat of what happened during the process for selecting an interim superintendent.

"I just hope that in the search for the permanent superintendent ... we will actually have a good open process," Alarcon-Flory said.

Alarcon-Flory said selecting a superintendent is a school board's most important task and should involve staff and community input. She said there needed to be a decision on whether the board wanted someone inside the district for stability and continuance, or someone external to reframe the mission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.