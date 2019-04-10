SIOUX CITY -- Students in a specialty agriculture class offered by the Sioux City School District delved deep, literally, to learn the differences between ruminant and non-ruminant digestive systems of livestock.
Pupils in the Survey of the Animal Industry class cut into the deceased livestock positioned near the loading dock of the district's downtown building that's been greatly remodeled to expand classroom space.
The students squirmed at that memory Wednesday, while acknowledging to instructor Dan Witten it was a worthwhile piece of the course being offered this semester for the first time.
That discussion played out as the academy welcomed Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig as a special visitor. Hearing the dissection anecdote, "I love it, dig right in," Naig, who grew up on a farm near the small Northwest Iowa town of Cylinder.
Naig was glad to see a 31st career pathway launched in the Sioux City Career Academy, which was founded to allow students to make a connection between their education and future possible jobs, via real-world instruction.
"It is that applied learning," Naig said, praising district officials who showed him the sole agriculture pathway classroom in the academy. The number of courses will grow to four in the next school year in August.
The district's growing academy allows students to take specialty courses in varying pathways, covering business and marketing, family and consumer science, health science and industrial technology.
A new, large wing for the Career Academy opened for the 2018-19 school year. With the goal of reducing the number of sites for its academy courses, the school board delivered $1.5 million in funding to the administration proposal to centralize and add more classrooms in the Public Museum building that connects to the district's downtown Education Service Center.
Additionally, 15 first-time courses were added for the 2018-19 academic year, and there are roughly 150 courses within the pathways. Earlier this year, officials said 1,443 students are taking academy courses, and most of those students are taking multiple courses.
A survey of the three public high schools asked if students would welcome an agriculture-related pathway of classes, and Katie Towler, principal of the Career Academy, said she thought 30 might be a good response.
"Four hundred students said they wanted to partake in this journey," Towler said.
That "extraordinary interest," district Superintendent Paul Gausman said, "caught us like a bit of a splash of cold water."
Four students outside of class time spoke with Naig, giving reasons why they wanted to be in the Survey of the Animal Industry class.
Maggie Irish, a West High School senior who plans to attend Kansas State University to major in pre-veterinary medicine, is among the first class of students.
"It pertained with what I wanted to do with my life," Irish said.
Maddax Frye, a North High School freshman, has a lot of pets.
"I want to be able to take care of them better, and give them what they need," Frye said.
Witten, Gausman and Towler said ideally some space for more hands-on agricultural courses will be added at the Harry Hopkins Center Campus on the city's north side, where welding and auto body are now held.
District officials interviewed job applicants for the ag pathways courses on Tuesday, toward hiring a full-time district employee for teaching students. As the pathway gets ramped up, Witten is teaching the one course, adding to his normal work as a Morningside College professor.
Naig said it makes sense to offer agriculture pathway courses in Siouxland, which has a huge number of ag-related businesses.
Naig said other career academies are located in other Iowa metro school districts, and he added those are worthwhile since many city kids might not otherwise learn about agriculture options for careers.
"We need to have so many people that are pursuing ag careers that grew up on farms, that didn't grow up on farms," Naig said.