Iowa and Illinois education stakeholders react after Supreme Court backs taxpayer tuition aid for religious schools

The Supreme Court ruled that Maine’s tuition aid program must include religious schools in a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, sparking discourse around the nationwide debate on taxpayer money funding private or religious education.

Maine’s tuition assistance program provides subsidies to rural school districts without a public high school, giving families who live in those areas public dollars to send their children to the public or private school of their choice, formerly excluding religious schools.

This landmark decision has sparked nationwide discourse concerning tuition assistance programs for non-public schools.

Dr. Sharon Weiss, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Peoria, Ill., said this ruling could set a precedent that gives families more freedom of educational choice.

“Religious schools continue to provide instruction on core academic subjects while also teaching about the religion on which they were founded or support in their mission,” Weiss said. “To deny our religious schools from receiving taxpayer funds for tuition assistance when we follow all state guidelines for nonpublic school recognition must only be based on the fact that we also teach religion.”

Weiss also said that independent schools would hold the same status as religious schools in the eyes of the state if they both meet the nonpublic school recognition criteria for curriculum, student attendance days, immunization requirements and other guidelines, so she agrees that withholding taxpayer tuition funding from religious schools is discriminatory.

Davenport Assumption High School President Andy Craig said he’s interested to see how school choice will play out in Iowa.

“I know the governor has made it a priority, and as the president of a private Catholic school I’m in support of that push,” Craig said. “But it’s mainly in the hands of our legislators on whether Iowa will go down the road of school choice or if it’ll go down different roads.”

The decision over Maine consequently invalidates provisions in 37 state constitutions that bar the direct or indirect use of public dollars for religious schools.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has prioritized her own "school choice" agenda since the beginning of the year, pushing for sweeping education reforms and proposals.

Similar to Maine's tuition aid program, Reynolds introduced a private education bill — SF 2369 — last legislative session, but it was struck down by the Iowa Legislature.

The program would have redirected $55 million in public school funding to create state-backed private school scholarships for 10,000 low-income students. This translates to roughly $5,400 per recipient, using 70% of the per-pupil funding that the recipient’s public school would otherwise receive.

The bill faced push back from both her Democrat and Republican constituents; Democrats feared it would harm Iowa public schools, while only 2% of Iowa students would benefit from the bill.

On the other hand, Republican lawmakers were concerned the bill would pull students and resources from rural districts, given 42 Iowa counties don’t have private schools. To alleviate these concerns, Reynolds tweaked the proposal so leftover per-pupil aid would go to districts with fewer than 500 students.

Locally, Senate District 47 GOP nominee Scott Webster expressed his support for Reynolds’ scholarship proposal prior to the primaries but wasn’t sure about sending leftover money to rural districts.

His opponent, Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro, wrote in a campaign email that funding private school education with taxpayer money is “fundamentally unfair,” and an attack on rural public schools and families.

Iowa is home to 240 private schools, with two currently authorized charter schools. Illinois houses 1,600 private schools and 128 charter schools.

Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, isn’t sure if the Supreme Court's ruling would set a precedent for Iowa but encourages Iowans to look at the tuition assistance measures in place.

“We already have a 75% tax credit for contributions to private school foundations that meet tuition needs of students within the law,” Winckler said. “We have several support systems for the private schools in Iowa. We give dollars for technology, textbooks and transportation — it all adds up to $104 million already dedicated to private schools.”

The General Assembly increased the school tuition organization tax credit from 65% to 75% toward the end of the 2021 session. The Legislative Services Agency predicts this reform could increase existing state funding for tuition and textbook tax credits by $11 million in FY ’22.

Illinois’ Invest in Kids Act gives a tax credit to donors who contribute to scholarships for low- and middle-income students for private school expenses. Donors receive a credit of 75 cents for every $1 donated, with a $1 million credit limit.

