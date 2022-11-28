 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa teacher of the year announced

SIOUX CITY – The Iowa teacher of the year was announced Monday, with some of the finalists from Siouxland.

Krystal Colbert, a 16-year veteran teacher, was selected as the Iowa Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Colbert is a second grade teacher at Southeast Polk Community School District, according to an Iowa Department of Education news release.

“I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing to make a difference in the lives of her students and the impact she is having on the education system in our state,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

The finalists for the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year were:

- Lori Brandt, a special education teacher in the Sioux Center Community School District;

- Levi Letsche, a high school mathematics teacher from the Sheldon Community School District;

- Amy Phillips, an elementary teacher in the Marshalltown Community School District;

- Corrine Schalk, an elementary teacher in the Cedar Rapids Community School District and;

- Katie Weldon, a middle school mathematics teacher in the Norwalk Community School District.



Ukraine 'must endure this winter,' says President Zelensky

