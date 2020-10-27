Judge upholds Sioux City school board's firing of teacher

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has upheld the Sioux City school board's decision to fire a teacher accused of sending threatening letters to Superintendent Paul Gausman and other district officials.
District Judge Steven Andreasen ruled that evidence and testimony showed Julie Fischer wrote, sent or knew who sent the anonymous letters, but that her firing was not due to the statements made in them. Rather, the board terminated her for violations of district policy by not cooperating during a subsequent investigation into the letters and providing false or dishonest information during the probe.
"Based on this factual basis for Fischer's termination made by the board, the court concludes that such termination was not in violation of Fischer's constitutional rights. The board committed no error of law in this regard when it reached the same conclusion," Andreasen wrote in his 45-page ruling.
Fischer had argued that the board's August 2019 decision was unlawful, violated her First Amendment right to free speech and violated board policy.
She declined to comment on the decision Tuesday. She has 30 days from the ruling's Sunday filing to appeal Andreasen's decision to the Iowa Supreme Court.
"I do believe that we will appeal, but a final decision has not been made," said her attorney, David Reinschmidt, of Sioux City.
Fischer had taught in the district since 1991, most recently as a TAG specialist and West Middle School teacher. A frequent critic of Gausman and his administration, she was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2018 after being charged with mailing letters anonymously to the superintendent and six other district officials. The letter to Gausman said, "Your time is coming……You lying SOB."
Fischer denied writing or sending the letters, and Reinschmidt had said in his petition appealing her firing that evidence did not support the district's conclusion that she did.
In its written decision, the board said Fischer was not terminated because of the content of the letters, but because she violated the district's Mandatory Cooperation in Workplace Investigation Policy and Code of Ethics by making false statements and providing misleading information during the district's investigation. The board said it believed Fischer either wrote, sent or knows who sent the letters.
The letters were traced to Fischer through bar codes on stamps purchased at Sioux City's post office. Reinschmidt said during a December hearing that Fischer, who also has worked as a real estate agent, did not know what happened to the stamps after she bought them and that someone could have taken them and used them.
Criminal harassment charges filed against Fischer were dismissed in Woodbury County after a magistrate ruled the letters were protected by her First Amendment free speech rights. Union County prosecutors in South Dakota later dismissed a stalking charge against Fischer, who was accused of sending harassing letters to a female co-worker who lives in southeast South Dakota.
Fischer has said she filed a complaint against the district with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, which cannot comment on the status of ongoing cases. Fischer said Tuesday that she could not speak about the complaint.
