Judge upholds Sioux City school board's firing of teacher

She declined to comment on the decision Tuesday. She has 30 days from the ruling's Sunday filing to appeal Andreasen's decision to the Iowa Supreme Court.

"I do believe that we will appeal, but a final decision has not been made," said her attorney, David Reinschmidt, of Sioux City.

Fischer had taught in the district since 1991, most recently as a TAG specialist and West Middle School teacher. A frequent critic of Gausman and his administration, she was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2018 after being charged with mailing letters anonymously to the superintendent and six other district officials. The letter to Gausman said, "Your time is coming……You lying SOB."

Fischer denied writing or sending the letters, and Reinschmidt had said in his petition appealing her firing that evidence did not support the district's conclusion that she did.