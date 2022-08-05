Juli Albert resigns from Sioux City school board citing personal reasons

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City school board member Juli Albert has resigned effective immediately.

Albert said she is resigning due to personal reasons. She was elected in 2019 and her term was set to expire in 2023. Albert is the vice president of learning for Western Iowa Tech Community College.

School Board President Dan Greenwell thanked her for her service on the board and said she provided good insight on a lot of topics.

At the board meeting Monday, the remaining members will discuss three options to move forward.

Greenwell said the first option is for the board to appoint someone within 30 days. He said that has been historically how vacated seats have been filled.

“I would think that would be the most practical option,” he said.

If the board were to move forward with this opinion, there would be an opportunity for community members to submit letters of interest and speak with the board on their desire to serve. Greenwell said the process will be public and open.

In 2018, the board appointed Miyuki Nelson, a longtime district volunteer, to complete the remaining year of Mike Krysl's term, who resigned saying he was “physically and mentally worn out" leading an elected body that had faced a series of budget challenges and controversies.

In 2015, John Meyers who served on the school board from 2007 to 2013, was selected to fill a seat vacated by Paul Speidel, who resigned after admitting he had sent inappropriate text messages to a district employee.

In 2013, Perla Alarcon-Flory was appointed to fill a seat vacated by Shaun Broyhill after he said he had to serve 120 days in jail for a 2004 misdemeanor theft conviction.

The second option is for the district to hold a special election to fill the seat.

The last option is for citizens to petition for a special election. Residents have 14 days after the published notice of the board’s intent to fill the vacancy by appointment to gather signatures.

In 2018, a group of citizens attempted to petition for a special election but did not return enough signatures.