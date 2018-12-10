SIOUX CITY -- With a bid approved Monday, baseball lighting is expected to be installed for the first time on the three Sioux City public high school fields in time for 2019 practices and games.
Therefore, the history of four decades without baseball lights at East, West and North high schools is almost at an end.
The Sioux City School Board approved the lowest bid for the project, for $285,443 from O'Dell Electric in South Sioux City. Three bids were initially opened on Nov. 29, and the others were more than $100,000 above the O'Dell amount.
Further, the estimated cost for installing the lights was $357,000, so good news abounded, said Brian Fahrendholz, the school district's director of operations and maintenance.
"It is exciting to see it happen," board member Jackie Warnstadt said.
All other city fields for outdoor sports have lighting, covering the sports of football, soccer and softball.
On days with varsity doubleheaders in 2018, the first games routinely began at 4 p.m., in order to get two games in before sunset. Fahrendholz said the great news is that the addition of field lighting will allow the district to host night and substate playoff games.
The completion date for the project is April 22, 2019.
"This will ensure we meet all requirements of the MLB grant and are ready for the start of the high school baseball season (practice) on April 30," Fahrendholz said.
In July, the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation announced receipt of a $192,000 grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, the grant program supported by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association.
The school district and private donors provided additional funding for the project, which has an estimated cost of $600,000, once all portions are completed. Last year, the school board discussed financing for the baseball lights and provided $300,000 for the project. More money has come from private local donors, including MidAmerican Energy, Scheels and Thompson Electric, and booster clubs for the three high school teams.
“Funding for baseball lights at our three Sioux City high schools has been 40 years in the making,” Kari Treinen, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation executive director, said earlier this year.
Each Sioux City baseball program has three teams, serving about 180 players, plus nine spring and fall league teams serving 100 players. Travel and community teams also may use the fields.