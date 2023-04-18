KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education has approved a policy that restricts athletes in middle and high school to compete according to their biological gender at birth.

A brief applause broke out from the crowd on April 10 when the board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda, which included the policy. The adopted policy restricts middle schoolers and high schoolers (grades 6-12) to compete according to their biological sex at birth, as stated on the student’s original birth certificate or subsequent court order.

The policy bars transgender athletes from participating based on their gender identity.

Last month, the board voted 4-2 in favor of the policy. Board members John D. Icenogle, Paul Hazard, Steve Gaasch and Drew Blessing voted in favor of the policy. Dave Brandt and Kathy Gifford voted against it. Brandt faces a potential recall election after a petition was filed after the March board meeting.

Following the vote, 17 people participated in the public comment portion of the meeting, with many expressing their gratitude to the board for approving the policy.

“Thank you for listening to us in Kearney ... and affirming the reality that there is a difference between human males and human females,” said Greg Brown, an exercise science professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Chad Gillespie recognized that the KPS board is one of the first in the state to make this decision, and he thanked the board for standing “firm on values and principles.”

“What you just agreed upon tonight matters. Keeping boys and girls sports separate matters,” Gillespie said.

While many proponents for the policy spoke at the meeting, there were three speakers who asked the board to be inclusive and reconsider their decision.

“Reasonable accommodations can be provided to protect students,” said Nathan Leach, a 2015 Kearney High School graduate. Leach went on to ask the board to reconsider or amend the policy.