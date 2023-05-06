SIOUX CITY -- What do BBQ, cookies and cream, s'mores, chili cheese, cinnamon roll, cinnamon kettle corn, cheese, and pizza have in common?

Each Friday, students in Sioux City School's Life Academy spend the morning making popcorn in these flavors. The weekly project has become a favorite event at the Educational Service Center.

Life Academy stands for learning, independence, fun and employment. it is a post-high school program that helps students learn skills for independence in their community.

Every step from buying ingredients, making the popcorn and selling the final product is done by the students.

"It's their business, we're just here to facilitate it," Life Academy Teacher Bracy Byers said.

The weekly project allows the students to practice their vocational skills and prepare to enter the workforce, Byers said.

"It's real-life practice," she said. "They can see the end product."

Shopping for and selling the popcorn also helps the students work on their community skills, communication skills and money handling.

The program originally made cookies to sell, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prices increased and it was no longer feasible for the program to do, Byers said.

The teachers searched for something that would allow students to be highly involved with the whole process and popcorn was the solution.

After trial and error, the Life Academy program decided on eight different regular flavors, with a few seasonal flavors rotated in. Byers said the program refers to Jolly Time's flavors, other brands and the internet to get ideas.

"We've had some that were great and we've had some that we're not doing again," Byers said.

Each week, the students make two flavors of popcorn, a savory one and a sweet one. On April 28, the students made cookies and cream, and BBQ flavored popcorn.

The students make around 90 bags of popcorn, half of each flavor. They then sell it around the Sioux City Educational Service Center.

The finance office is a big fan of the program, Byers said, treating it like a real business. Many times the flavors sell out quickly, Byers said. If they don't sell out, an individual at the Community Action Agency buys them.

Brady McCormick and Dakota Hankins-Evans both said the BBQ-flavored popcorn is their top choice.

Other flavors the Life Academy students make include BBQ, cookies and cream, s'mores, chili cheese, cinnamon roll, cinnamon kettle corn, cheese, and pizza.

Byers said the students look forward to making popcorn each week. Hankins-Evans said his favorite part of making the popcorn is filling the bags after the popcorn is made. McCormick said his favorite part is measuring out the popcorn.

Another favored part: taste testing.