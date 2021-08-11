Kind World offering $10,000 in vaccine incentives

SIOUX CITY -- The Kind World Foundation is offering $10,000 in vaccination incentives in an effort to encourage more eligible children to be vaccinated.

Kids ages 12 to 18 who are vaccinated between July 30 and Sept. 30 can enter a raffle to win one of fifty available $200 gift cards.

The raffle is a partnership between The Kind World Foundation, the Sioux City Community School District and the Siouxland District Health Department. The goal is to encourage more of the school aged students to get vaccinated.

Representative for the Kind World Foundation Cassie Thompson said younger people may not be thinking of a vaccination as a priority, but this raffle will give them an extra push to protect the community.

“They may not feel they are as affected by COVID but we know that vaccination is important for everyone in the community,” Thompson said.

If there are 30 students in a classroom, six are vaccinated, said Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme.

“That is right at 20 percent of our student population in that area. This even excludes those children under 12 that aren’t event eligible at this point for the vaccine,” he said.