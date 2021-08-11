Kind World offering $10,000 in vaccine incentives

SIOUX CITY -- The Kind World Foundation is offering $10,000 in vaccination incentives in an effort to encourage more eligible children to be vaccinated.
Kids ages 12 to 18 who are vaccinated between July 30 and Sept. 30 can enter a raffle to win one of fifty available $200 gift cards.
The raffle is a partnership between The Kind World Foundation, the Sioux City Community School District and the Siouxland District Health Department. The goal is to encourage more of the school aged students to get vaccinated.
Representative for the Kind World Foundation Cassie Thompson said younger people may not be thinking of a vaccination as a priority, but this raffle will give them an extra push to protect the community.
“They may not feel they are as affected by COVID but we know that vaccination is important for everyone in the community,” Thompson said.
If there are 30 students in a classroom, six are vaccinated, said Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme.
“That is right at 20 percent of our student population in that area. This even excludes those children under 12 that aren’t event eligible at this point for the vaccine,” he said.
Mayor Bob Scott and Superintendent Paul Gausman both shared they are vaccinated and encouraged community members to protect themselves and their families with the vaccine.
The school district does not mandate anyone to receive a vaccine, and Gausman said the raffle is a great way to motivate those eligible.
Kids in the age range do not have to attend the Sioux City Community School District to enter the raffle. The individual must present a completed vaccination cards, and Gausman said it is important students get guardian permission before receiving the vaccine.
Grieme said vaccinations are free and available at pharmacies, hospitals, the public health department and health centers.
Kelly Ryder, physician at the Siouxland Community Health Center, said the center has the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. She said the center accepts walk-in, whether the individual is a patient or not.
“Over the next 10 days look at those school-aged kids who are eligible (...) get them in, get them vaccinated, get them protected,” Grieme said.
Information on how to enter the raffle will be posted on the school district’s website (siouxcityschools.org) in the coming days, Gausman said.
Caitlin Yamada