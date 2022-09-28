 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Kissing Columns' to become part of new UNL campus entrance

  Updated
Kissing columns

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln shared this preliminary plan to incorporate the famed "Kissing Columns" from campus at the 11th and Q streets entrance.

 Courtesy image

It's one of the most common questions Chancellor Ronnie Green has fielded over the last year.

No, it's not about what's driving the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's improving graduation rate, or about the generous giving from the university's biggest benefactors.

Kissing Columns, 5.11

The iconic "Kissing Columns," a landmark near Memorial Stadium for decades, will move to the university's 11th and Q streets entrance.

Outside of the future of Husker football, which is always a question for Green and other university administrators, people just have to know, "What is going to happen to the "Kissing Columns?"

The granite columns that for decades formed a colonnade along the northeast side of Memorial Stadium and overlooking the Ed Weir Track were removed in 2021 as UNL embarked on a $165 million football training complex.

Since construction began, the granite columns, each 18,000 pounds and standing 22-feet high, have been in storage until a new location was identified.

"I frequently hear people asking the question 'are the columns coming back, and if so, where are they going to go?'" Green said. "Those iconic columns will take their place at one of our most historic points of campus."

UNL graduation ceremony marks several firsts, and an end to one campus tradition

On Wednesday, near the end of his "State of Our University" address, Green finally had an answer: the 11st Street entrance to UNL's City Campus.

The location is near the former site of University Hall, the first building opened at the University of Nebraska and a towering figure in the early history of Lincoln.

The columns will be integrated into a new entrance on UNL's southwest corner, which will be going through its own transformation over the next few years.

UNL is currently planning a $75 million replacement for the Westbrook Music Building -- paid for jointly by the state of Nebraska and the university -- set to open in 2025 just west of the Lied Center.



The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s iconic “Kissing Columns” will find a new home at the 11th and Q street entrance to the university.

When the columns are relocated to a new entrance between the music building and the performing arts center, they will also begin a new chapter that began in a quarry in Colorado.

The columns were originally part of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railway Station in Omaha until 1935, when George Seymour, a former NU regent, and Erwin Barbour, then the director of the University of Nebraska State Museum, worked with the Burlington Railroad to have them moved to Lincoln.

Since then, they have served as the backdrop for Husker fans' photos taken on game days, graduation pictures, and even marriage proposals, which led them to be known as the "Kissing Columns."

Green said the columns will create a new link between downtown and City Campus, at what he described as one of UNL's "most historic points on campus."

