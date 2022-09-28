'Kissing Columns' to become part of new UNL campus entrance

It's one of the most common questions Chancellor Ronnie Green has fielded over the last year.
No, it's not about what's driving the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's improving graduation rate, or about the generous giving from the university's biggest benefactors.
Outside of the future of Husker football, which is always a question for Green and other university administrators, people just have to know, "What is going to happen to the "Kissing Columns?"
The granite columns that for decades formed a colonnade along the northeast side of Memorial Stadium and overlooking the Ed Weir Track were removed in 2021 as UNL embarked on a $165 million football training complex.
Since construction began, the granite columns, each 18,000 pounds and standing 22-feet high, have been in storage until a new location was identified.
People are also reading…
"I frequently hear people asking the question 'are the columns coming back, and if so, where are they going to go?'" Green said. "Those iconic columns will take their place at one of our most historic points of campus."
On Wednesday, near the end of his "State of Our University" address, Green finally had an answer: the 11st Street entrance to UNL's City Campus.
The location is near the former site of University Hall, the first building opened at the University of Nebraska and a towering figure in the early history of Lincoln.
The columns will be integrated into a new entrance on UNL's southwest corner, which will be going through its own transformation over the next few years.
UNL is currently planning a $75 million replacement for the Westbrook Music Building -- paid for jointly by the state of Nebraska and the university -- set to open in 2025 just west of the Lied Center.
When the columns are relocated to a new entrance between the music building and the performing arts center, they will also begin a new chapter that began in a quarry in Colorado.
The columns were originally part of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railway Station in Omaha until 1935, when George Seymour, a former NU regent, and Erwin Barbour, then the director of the University of Nebraska State Museum, worked with the Burlington Railroad to have them moved to Lincoln.
Since then, they have served as the backdrop for Husker fans' photos taken on game days, graduation pictures, and even marriage proposals, which led them to be known as the "Kissing Columns."
Green said the columns will create a new link between downtown and City Campus, at what he described as one of UNL's "most historic points on campus."
Nebraska people and places on reality TV
From Tommy Lee at UNL to 'The Voice' and more, see the Nebraska people and places that have been on reality TV.
Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner weighed 264 pounds when he retired from wrestling in 2004. When TV viewers see him Tuesday night on NBC's "The Biggest Loser: Couples," he'll tip the scale at 474 pounds.
As NBC's "The Biggest Loser" nears its conclusion, the departure of former Husker wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner still has me scratching my big, bald head.
Matt Ellis was a senior political science student at UNL when Lee moved in with him in 2004. Soon, the Scottsbluff native and part-time bartender was a co-star in "Tommy Lee Goes to College," which followed the Motley Crue drummer while he and Ellis sampled UNL's social and academic scenes.
The Cat's Pajamas calls its transportation the "Sunshine Van."
Two grandson, one a Lincoln attorney, will be on the History reality show with a letter their grandfather received from Knute Rockne not long before the famous coach died.
After work, Candace Sturgeon flipped on her VCR. More than 11 million people had watched an hour earlier as the past few months of her life played out on ABC’s "Extreme Makeover."
The audition process takes some time, Jen Middlekauff said. They had to send a tape, then their Lincoln real estate agent had to send a tape, too.
Lincoln viewers will have a rooting interest when “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” kicks off its 12-episode second season Tuesday on Lifetime.
She kept her win on "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" a secret for six months.
Diane Ogden’s 30-year stint with the U.S. Post Office ended the same way her appearance on the popular CBS reality show “Survivor” did — sooner than she expected.
Nebraskans will have another rooting interest on “American Ninja Warrior” this summer.
On his 54th day in the Vancouver Island wilderness, one in which whipping, frigid wind confined him to a tarped tent that kept flapping in his face, Sam Larson appeared to reach his breaking point on the final episode of “Alone.”
Voters didn’t make Hannah Huston the winner of “The Voice” Tuesday night, but her coach, singer and record producer Pharrell Williams, said “she already won.”
Fred Thorne had his wife, Maggi, and their three children in Indianapolis to cheer him on during Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” but it wasn’t enough.
Josh Hoyer can’t say much about being on “The Voice.”
Ondrea and Marquez Fernandez hoped to expand their small "healthy doughnut" business.
The filmmaker wants to know if I want the long version of the story behind her first documentary.
The first time Garrett Elting was asked to appear on History Channel's "Forged in Fire" was a few years ago.
Troy and Brandy Bishop had long dreamed of moving abroad. When a realistic chance arose, taking them to the European nation of Luxembourg, the Bishops looked to fulfill a second dream in the process: Make it onto HGTV's hit show "House Hunters International."
What started as a minor annoyance while stationed in Iraq led to a million-dollar idea for Robert Patton.
PONCA — When Gene Watchorn first began decorating his home for Christmas, the power company would call, asking if there was an electrical problem at his rural residence northwest of Ponca.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS