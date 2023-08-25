Patsy Koch Johns said Thursday she won't seek reelection to her long-held District 1 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Koch Johns, a Democrat, ran unopposed in 2020 for the nonpartisan seat representing Lincoln and northwest Lancaster County.

The decision to leave wasn’t one that came easily, though, she said. She has dedicated much of her life to education and still isn’t ready to say goodbye, even though she won't run again.

“I wouldn't trade my experience for anything in the world. It has been a wonderful experience,” said the former Lincoln High teacher who was also a Nebraska teacher of the year. “Now I'm not saying it's always been easy, and that I always succeeded in what I felt was important for kids and to provide for them, but I am saying that it was definitely worth my years.”

Kristin Christensen of Lincoln, a registered Democrat, has already tossed her name into the hat for next year's election, hoping to represent District 1, which encompasses Lincoln and northwest Lancaster County, on the board.

A mother of three, Christensen was raised in Norfolk and has lived in Lincoln for more than a decade. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been working as a special education teacher for eight years. She currently works at Sheridan Elementary School as an academic intervention teacher.

Student success is at the top of Christensen’s priority list, and she believes students should have high-quality resources available to them. Another pillar of her campaign is teacher support. As the nationwide teacher shortage continues, Christensen said she is devoted to the recruitment, development and retention of teachers. She also plans to focus on collaboration between elected officials and community members.

Christensen has been endorsed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Board of Education members Lisa Fricke and Deb Neary, multiple current and former state senators, a slew of City Council members and Koch Johns.

Because she has a background in education and fresh insight as a teacher, Koch Johns feels Christensen will bring a fresh perspective to the board.

“I ran immediately after I retired, so I was just coming out of the classroom. I felt like I had my finger on the pulse of education still, and I think that that's super important. Kristin has that,” Koch Johns said. “She’s just like me — she has the desire to serve even deeper.”

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023