Last class of Sioux City's Central High marks its 50 year reunion

SIOUX CITY – Nationally, 1972 was a year of change. In Sioux City, 1972 marked the end of an era.

Fifty years ago, the U.S. was withdrawing its troops from Vietnam, Congress debated the Equal Rights Amendment, color television began to dominate the market, video games were introduced and group of burglars were arrested after breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate office building.

At the same time in Sioux City, the last class at Central High School graduated from the massive brick building commonly known as the Castle on The Hill.

A “melting pot” of students from all over the city attended the downtown school, leading to lifelong friendships and community leaders.

On Friday and Saturday, the class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion. The Journal spoke with a few of the class members about their unique experiences. A number of graduates say the school helped set them up for success in business and personal endeavors.

The class produced a number of high-profile local business leaders, including Garry Smith, president of Jolly Time Pop Corn, Bruce Kalin, president of Kalin Indoor Comfort, Steve Struthers of Modern Kitchens, Rusty Clark, president of the former Thorpe & Company Jewelers, and the late Bill Knoepfler, who operated Knoepfler Chevrolet with his brother, Charlie.

Other '72 grads also made impacts on the community such as Norm Waitt, who operated the Gateway Computers with his younger brother, Ted, and established The Kind World Foundation, and two former Sioux City school board members Flora Lee, a local activist, and Mark Stuck, Sioux City market director for Baird, a financial services firm.

The Central High School educated students for 80 years before the Sioux City district closed it in 1972 as part of plan that included the construction of three new high schools – North, East and West. At the time, Central was the city's largest public high school.

The class found out they were to be the last ones graduating around their sophomore year. Central was a unique school, the group said, and not just because of its unique architecture. Students from all over the city went to Central.

“We were brought from all corners of the city – those that had, those that had not – different lifestyles, different things, and I think putting us in there created a situation where it helped us lead the way,” said Dave Mumford, an executive in the television entertainment industry living in Santa Monica, California.

The students came together from different junior high schools and made new friends - a skill that helped them in college and life, said Sioux City financial advisor Patrick Corey. He said the culture was another aspect of education, learning from people from different walks of life.

Many people were generational graduates, with many traditions.

“I’m glad we were able to graduate from there,” Kalin said.

The building itself is a fond memory of the graduates. They said it was a cool building and remember attending dances in the "dungeon," using the underground tunnel connecting the separate buildings, attending games in the annex, and for some with a rebellious streak, having lunch on the roof or sneaking into the turrets.

To this day, a large mural painted by George Olsen is still inside the Castle on The Hill with the message: “Thanks for the memories 1892-1982.”

One of the many memories from their time at Central High School was going to the state basketball tournament in 1972.

Sports, in general, were a popular activity, with huge rivalries between Central, East and Bishop Heelan. Students and community members would pack the stadiums, said 1972 Central grad Tina Hall, former Woodbury County Democratic Party chair.

Another common memory was the students meeting every morning in the auditorium to catch up with friends with each group having its sections.

The last prom was a fond memory of the group. Having raised money selling commemorative beer mugs for the final class of Central High, the students were able to hire two bands, one being the “Ides of March,” a popular rock band with the hit “Vehicle” released in 1970. The money raised was also enough to have “a year-end kegger,” Garry Smith recalled.

Boogie Drake and Dave Dupree were elected prom king and queen that year, the first Black couple to be crowned at the school. Flora Lee, a longtime leader of the NAACP chapter, said society in the early 1970s was at the cusp of civil rights and desegregation. With the social and economic segregation, Sioux City moved forward, she said.

It was a time of culture change as well. Jeff Wooldridge said it was a time of long hair, living through the Vietnam War, knowing people who got drafted, and appreciation of music.

“And a lot of people were getting high,” Lee added.

While none of the graduates who spoke with the Journal spoke could agree on how many graduated in the class, they concluded it was somewhere around 600 students.

Many of the people who graduated from the last class of Central went on to excel locally and nationally, Mark Hanna said.

Mumford said the 80 years of classes that attended Central were the ones that created the post-World War II Sioux City that people know today. He said the class of ’72 was the end of that era.

While Central set them up for success, family and community kept them around.

The group of graduates who organized the reunion is Janet Stone, Mark Lawson, Steve Cook, Pat Corey, Smith, Hanna, Clark, Struthers, Lee, Hall, Wooldridge and Kalin.

The committee meets every 10 years and Wooldridge said it is fun to reconnect. In high school, people stuck around their friends and groups, but now that more time has passed their classmates can develop closer friendships.

Around 130 people are expected to attend the two-day reunion, from around the tri-state area, and a variety of states, from California to New York.

The event is an opportunity for the group to celebrate life, as well as honor the nearly 80 graduates who have passed away.

Kalin said he remembers his father’s 50th central class reunion and thought at the time “man that is really old.”

“Not so much anymore,” he quipped.

For more information on the reunion and where the classmates are now, visit: www.centrallittlemaroons72.com