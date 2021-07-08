Laurel-Concord-Coleridge makes 2nd attempt at bond issue

"Response has really been very positive toward this approach," Christiansen said.

That funding method would save the district an estimated $2 million in interest, Christiansen said, helping offset the $2 million added to the total project cost because of increased construction and material costs.

The bond issue addresses the deteriorating high school, which continues to present ongoing maintenance issues resulting in costly repairs.

"We have significant issues with the HVAC systems and the plumbing and electric systems. We're continuing to address multiple issues," Christiansen said.

Those problems won't go away if the bond issue fails, he said, and the school board likely would have to raise the building levy, increasing taxes to fund repairs and upgrades on the old building.

"Our needs are such that we're going to have to address them," Christiansen said.

Plans call for the demolition of the high school, a sprawling, disjointed campus that resulted from several building additions over the years, and three steel buildings and the construction of a new school. The elementary school, built in an open concept without full walls or doors, would be renovated to include permanent walls, secured doors and expanded space.