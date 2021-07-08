Laurel-Concord-Coleridge makes 2nd attempt at bond issue

LAUREL, Neb. -- The construction plan before voters in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school district is nearly the same as it was in November, but the method of financing it has changed significantly.
A $23 million bond issue that would have provided funding for a new high school and elementary school renovations failed by just 50 votes last fall.
The district has returned to the voters, this time seeking approval of an $18.5 million bond issue. Ballots were mailed to more than 1,800 registered voters on June 21 and must be returned by Tuesday.
If passed, the district will still go ahead with replacement of the current two-story high school, which was built in 1922, and the elementary school upgrades.
The difference in this bond effort is that the district would borrow an additional $6.8 million under a lease-purchase agreement financed through the district's special building fund, an action that only requires school board approval.
The new funding plan is a response to long-term debt concerns voiced by voters after the failed election, district superintendent Jeremy Christiansen said. Under this plan, the lease-purchase debt, essentially a short-term loan, would be paid off in seven years, lowering the district's debt payments and tax levy for the remaining 18 years of the bond.
"Response has really been very positive toward this approach," Christiansen said.
That funding method would save the district an estimated $2 million in interest, Christiansen said, helping offset the $2 million added to the total project cost because of increased construction and material costs.
The bond issue addresses the deteriorating high school, which continues to present ongoing maintenance issues resulting in costly repairs.
"We have significant issues with the HVAC systems and the plumbing and electric systems. We're continuing to address multiple issues," Christiansen said.
Those problems won't go away if the bond issue fails, he said, and the school board likely would have to raise the building levy, increasing taxes to fund repairs and upgrades on the old building.
"Our needs are such that we're going to have to address them," Christiansen said.
Plans call for the demolition of the high school, a sprawling, disjointed campus that resulted from several building additions over the years, and three steel buildings and the construction of a new school. The elementary school, built in an open concept without full walls or doors, would be renovated to include permanent walls, secured doors and expanded space.
Both buildings are located in Laurel. The bond issue does not include construction of athletic facilities or upgrades at the middle school in Coleridge, which merged with Laurel-Concord in 2014.