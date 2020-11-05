Laurel-Concord-Coleridge voters narrowly reject $23M bond issue

LAUREL, Neb. -- Voters in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school district on Tuesday narrowly defeated a $23 million bond issue that would have provided funding for a new high school building.

The measure failed by a 50-vote margin, 787-737.

Had it passed, the funds would have led to the replacement of the current two-story high school building that was built in 1922 and has ongoing maintenance issues because of its aging infrastructure.

"It just seems like it's constant that we're having core infrastructure issues. Our district has been spending a substantial portion of the budget on repairs and maintenance costs," district superintendent Jeremy Christiansen said prior to the election.

The bond issue would have funded construction of a new high school that would have included increased space and laboratory facilities for career and technical education programs and science classes. Also in the plans were elementary school renovations to alter the current open concept to add permanent walls and meet modern school security needs. Both buildings are located in Laurel.