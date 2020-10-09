Laurel-Concord-Coleridge voters to consider $23 million bond issue

"Our district has been spending a substantial portion of the budget on repairs and maintenance costs," Christiansen said.

Plans call for the demolition of the high school and three steel buildings and the construction of a new high school. The elementary school, built in an open concept without full walls or doors doesn't live up to modern school security demands, Christiansen said.

The bond issue does not include construction of athletic facilities or middle school upgrades.

"That building is in very good physical condition," Christiansen said of the Coleridge school.

A new high school would eliminate the sprawling, disjointed campus that resulted from building additions over the years. In addition to classrooms for all subject areas, the new school would include increased space and laboratory facilities for career and technical education programs in agriculture, industrial arts and family and consumer science and a technology lab. Science classes, Christiansen said, would benefit from two modern labs and classrooms.

The elementary school would be renovated to include permanent walls, secured doors and expanded space.