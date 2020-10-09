Laurel-Concord-Coleridge voters to consider $23 million bond issue

LAUREL, Neb. -- At first glance, the nearly 100-year-old Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School may not show its age to visitors.
What they don't see, district superintendent Jeremy Christiansen said, is aging infrastructure that is leading to significant annual repair costs. Plumbing breakdowns that shut down bathrooms for weeks at a time. A settling foundation. Electrical and heating/air conditioning systems that go down.
"It just seems like it's constant that we're having core infrastructure issues," Christiansen said of the two-story high school building, built in 1922.
District voters at the Nov. 3 general election will be asked to consider a $23 million bond issue to provide funds to build a new high school and renovate the elementary school. A series of community forums to explain the project begins Saturday.
School board members two years ago began an in-depth analysis of the district's buildings, which include additions and renovations in 1957, 1965 and 1978, when the main gym and elementary wing was built in Laurel. A fitness center was added in 1996 and a learning center/library in 1999. The middle school is located in Coleridge, which merged with Laurel-Concord in 2014.
Christiansen said board members concluded it wasn't cost-effective to keep putting Band-Aids on the problems.
"Our district has been spending a substantial portion of the budget on repairs and maintenance costs," Christiansen said.
Plans call for the demolition of the high school and three steel buildings and the construction of a new high school. The elementary school, built in an open concept without full walls or doors doesn't live up to modern school security demands, Christiansen said.
The bond issue does not include construction of athletic facilities or middle school upgrades.
"That building is in very good physical condition," Christiansen said of the Coleridge school.
A new high school would eliminate the sprawling, disjointed campus that resulted from building additions over the years. In addition to classrooms for all subject areas, the new school would include increased space and laboratory facilities for career and technical education programs in agriculture, industrial arts and family and consumer science and a technology lab. Science classes, Christiansen said, would benefit from two modern labs and classrooms.
The elementary school would be renovated to include permanent walls, secured doors and expanded space.
Cost figures on the district's website show that property taxes on a home valued at $100,000 would increase $9.50 per month, or $114 annually. Tax increases on a quarter section of irrigated ag land would range from $811-$1,034 per year.
Christiansen said the board wrestled with the decision on the best time to put a bond issue before the public.
"Obviously we're in the middle of a pandemic and there have been many significant economic impacts. We realize that," Christiansen said.
Low interest rates convinced the board that now was the time, Christiansen said. According to the district's figures, at a projected interest rate of 1.9% for the bonds -- well below the 10-year average of 3.9% -- the district could save $7.4 million in interest over the 25-year repayment period.
