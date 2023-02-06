Jayleesha Cooper said her life changed when she attended Holy Name School in Omaha.

Where she was previously struggling in public school, Cooper said she thrived at the Catholic school. But she was only able to attend the school, she said, through a scholarship, even with her mother working multiple jobs.

"There's no reason that a parent should have to sacrifice so much time with their children just to afford a quality education," Cooper said.

She testified before the Legislature's Revenue Committee on Friday to support LB753, which Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha hopes will help more students like Cooper attend schools that cater to their needs.

LB753 would create income tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships to attend parochial schools. The amount available for tax credits would start at $25 million in 2024, with annual increases of up to 25% possible in future years, although Linehan said she planned to bring an amendment that would push those increases back two years.

The public hearing Friday stretched for more than five hours, concluding without a vote on whether to advance the bill.

Other supporting testimony for LB753 largely came from former students of parochial schools like Cooper, or people who have worked for them. They all attested to the value of private schools.

Opponents were mostly made up of public school representatives, along with parents, policy groups and religious officials. They argued that LB753 would harm public schools and Nebraska students while allowing private corporations to take advantage of state benefits.

"This system will bleed your funding and endanger the children you intend to help," said Vanessa Clark, dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Omaha.

Linehan, the Revenue Committee chair, has made multiple attempts to pass similar measures in previous sessions, but those efforts failed to make it across the finish line. This time around, she introduced the legislation with the support of Gov. Jim Pillen and has 29 state senators co-sponsoring it, including a few lawmakers who opposed the previous efforts.

Pillen testified in support of LB753, saying the bill was just one piece of his education plan, which also includes increasing state dollars for public schools through a $1 billion education fund. He said the bill is not about pitting public schools against private schools, referencing a claim made by critics.

"We need both for a great quality of life," Pillen said.

Linehan also took time to address claims made by opponents, which she said was "misinformation." She said the bill would not support for-profit schools, nor would it take money away from public schools. She said the scholarships would be distributed to students through a tiered system largely based on need.

Opponents disputed Linehan's claims. The most common argument was that the money meant for LB753 should support public schools instead. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, said the $25 million that would be diverted from the general fund under the bill would be better served going to the state's school funding formula.

“Money doesn’t exist in one pot,” Logan said. “It’s all connected.”

Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, a Revenue Committee member, pressed Logan on her opposition to the bill, saying she found it “absolutely ridiculous” that she would oppose a measure Kauth believes will help students receive a better education.

Kauth asked Logan if she would like the state to get rid of other tax credits that go to support causes such as affordable housing. She didn’t let Logan fully answer that question, and instead pressed Logan about OPS students' test scores, which she implied were low.

Logan noted that OPS has both the highest- and lowest-performing schools in the state. Though she said it can be easy to generalize OPS as the largest district in Nebraska, the district serves students that most private schools would not enroll.

Kauth is a co-sponsor of LB753. In total, six of the eight members of the Revenue Committee are sponsors of the bill.

Several representatives of nonprofits said encouraging donations to private schools under the bill would in turn discourage donations to public schools. Some opponents also said LB753 would benefit wealthy Nebraskans receiving the tax credits more than it would actually help disadvantaged children.

"This bill is not about helping kids," said Tim Royers with the Nebraska State Education Association. "It's about money."

A few critics drew comparisons to other states that have passed similar measures, claiming such efforts lowered the quality of education in those states, and allowed corporations and for-profit schools to take advantage of the programs over time.

