SIOUX CITY -- Luis Lemus, a dual language teacher at Irving Dual Language Elementary, has been named 2020 Teacher of the Year for Sioux City School District.
The district announced Lemur's honor in a Friday release, saying he has made a distinct impact on students. He has worked for the district for 11 years.
In a dual language schools in the district such as Irving, English and Spanish are each taught for half the day, and Lemus understands that learning curve first-hand, the release said.
He came to the United States as a young boy fluent in Spanish, and with limited English speaking abilities. Learning to communicate in English, he experienced academic success and flourished socially, so he has sought to help his students to do the same.
Nichole Zoeller, a district employee who nominated him, said, “Luis has the ability to reach students of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities through his well-planned lessons, integration of interactive strategies, movement, scaffolding and differentiation."
Zoeller added, "Luis is a life-long learner and has the ability to share his love of learning with others for the good of promoting a positive, cohesive learning environment for all.”
Superintendent Paul Gausman said colleagues respect Lemus for his work ethic and dedication.
“Each person Mr. Lemus encounters – students, student teachers, staff colleagues, parents – he makes each one feel recognized,” Gausman said.
Lemus has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in teaching, both from Morningside College in Sioux City.