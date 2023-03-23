After a half–decade of dominance, Millard North's continuous reign of championship runs at the Class A state speech championships came to an end in a 48–point rout at the hands of Lincoln East, last year's narrow runner–up. Likewise, York saw its own five–year streak in the Class B championships snapped by Gering.
Nusrat Amin of Lincoln East (entertainment), Max Apel of Lincoln East (humorous prose), Max Vaverka of Lincoln East (poetry), Dawson Dynek of Lincoln Southeast (serious) and Leo Goldberg of Lincoln East (persuasive) all won individual Class A events.
Harper Allen, Korben Ockander, Annabeth Schubert, Claire Rooney and Ellie Hiser of Lincoln East (drama) took first place in the championship's sole group event.
The statewide meet took place March 15-7 at Kearney High School.
Other team sweepstakes winner were David City (C–1), Elmwood–Murdock (C–2), Wausa (D–1) and Stuart (D–2).
Class A Team sweepstakes – 1. Lincoln East, 240; 2. Millard North, 192; 3. Bellevue West, 112; 4. Lincoln Southeast, 86; 5. Norris, 58. Duo – 1. Millard North (Rook Jacobsen and Julia Clausen); 2. Lincoln East (Jack Welstead and Max Apel). Entertainment – 1. Nusrat Amin, Lincoln East; 2. Selah Ryan, Bennington. Extemporaneous – 1. Vikram Menon, Millard North; 2. Leo Goldberg, Lincoln East. Informative – 1. Greta John, Millard West; 2. Rimi Bhoopalam, Lincoln East. Drama – 1. Lincoln East (Harper Allen, Korben Ockander, Annabeth Schubert, Claire Rooney, Ellie Hiser); 2. Bennington (Addie Thornburg, Max Elwood, Selah Ryan, Avery Wells). Humorous – 1. Max Apel, Lincoln East; 2. Srilaasya Nedunoori, Millard North. Poetry – 1. Mac Vaverka, Lincoln East; 2. Shalom Manyara, Millard North. Serious – 1. Dawson Dynek, Lincoln Southeast; 2. Maya Huber, Gretna. Persuasive – 1. Leo Goldberg, Lincoln East; 2. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West. Program – 1. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West; 2. Kilee Wilkinson, Bellevue West. Class B Team sweepstakes – 1. Gering, 162; 2. York, 152; 3. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 124. CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – York (Hattie Chavanu and Charlie Van Gomple); Entertainment – Jack Aden, Gothenburg; Extemporaneous – Elizabeth harding, Schuyler; Informative – Maddie Seiler, Gering; Drama – York (Dannika Lamberty, Cole Schmid, Trey Harms, Hattie Chavanu, Charlie Van Gomple); Humorous – Parker Graves, Gothenburg; Poetry – Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg; Serious – Raima Kreifels, York; Persuasive – Maddie Seiler, Gering; Program – Jessica Jackson, Scotus Central Catholic. Class C-1 Team sweepstakes – 1. David City, 214; 2. Boone Central, 122; 3. Malcolm, 96. CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – David City (Angel Carias and Braxton Small); Entertainment – Brian Streeter, Malcolm; Extemporaneous – Seth Stowell, Lincoln Lutheran; Informative – Bryant Peck, Wisner–Pilger; Drama – Louisville (Lucas Hrabik, Hailey Caughron, Easton Fiala, Marissa Staben); Humorous – Drew Leisy, Bridgeport; Poetry – Keetyn Valentine, David City; Serious – Lucas Hrabik, Louisville; Persuasive – Valori Olson, David City; Program – Bella Meyer, Boone Central. Class C-2 Team sweepstakes – 1. Elmwood–Murdock, 136; 2. Hartington–Newcastle, 132; 3. Twin River, 88. CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – Elmwood–Murdock (Hanna Josoff and Haylee Josoff); Entertainment – Greta Wooldrik, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Extemporaneous – Clay Brandenburger, Twin River; Informative – Andrew Wang, Hastings St. Cecilia; Drama – Hartington–Newcastle (Dayton Sudbeck, Alivia Morten, Mani Lange, Lane Heimes, Cole Heimes); Humorous – Lily Pope, Elmwood–Murdock; Poetry – Morgan Thieman, McCool Junction; Serious – Joyce Wang, Hastings St. Cecilia; Persuasive – Gavin Smith, Perkins County; Program – Kennedy Gotch, Hartington–Newcastle. Class D-1 Team sweepstakes – 1. Wausa, 150; 2. Humphrey, 94; 3. Riverside, 74. CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – Osmond (Matthew Alderson and James Doyle); Entertainment – Jill Fankhauser, Humbolt–Table Rock–Steinauer; Extemporaneous – Jenason Spady, Garden County; Informative – Emma Rankin, Riverside; Drama – Wausa (Holly Johnson, Claire Kumm, Kilee Thorell, Colton Baue, Brady Bloomquist); Humorous – Dash Richards, South Platte; Poetry – Olivia Keller, Humphrey; Serious – Hayden Lavaley, Osceola; Persuasive – Jenason Spady, Garden County; Program – Braydon Hoesing, Wausa. Class D-2 Team sweepstakes – 1. Stuart, 128; 2. Chambers, 110; 3. St. Mary's, 98. CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – Wynot (Jude Krie and Colin Wieseler); Entertainment – William Paxton, Stuart; Extemporaneous – William Paxton, Stuart; Informative – Chiana Tubbs, Stuart; Drama – Arnold (Ivy Tullis, Anna Tullis, Riata Remund, Ella Cool, Danah Baldwin); Humorous – Gunnar Oleson, Potter–Dix; Poetry – Jaxson Chase, Potter–Dix; Serious – Sydney Estill, Stuart; Persuasive – Grace Malcolm, Falls City Sacred Heart; Program – Claire Woeppel, Chambers.
If you have a graduate degree, you will likely earn more and remain employed, according to a May 2022 analysis by the
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And interest in graduate school is on the rise. The number of applications rose 7.3% in the fall of 2020 vs. the year before, per an October 2021 report from the Council of Graduate Schools. That's a jump from the average 2.5% yearly growth from the previous 10 years.
Schools seeing the greatest increases specialized in business and the sciences—biological, agricultural, and health—per the council's report, while mathematics, computer sciences, and engineering saw the largest decline. Applicants are becoming more diverse, with a 20.4% increase among Latino students, 16% increase among Black students, and an 8.8% increase among Native American and Alaska Native students.
During the 2019-2020 academic year, American colleges and universities awarded 843,000 master's degrees and 190,000 doctoral degrees, according to the
National Center for Education Statistics. About 12.8% of Americans have postgraduate degrees, according to 2021 Census Data, the latest available.
If you're thinking of joining those ranks, you will probably be taking a graduate school entrance exam, which are standardized tests used as part of the admissions process.
Santa Clara University compiled a list of common graduate school entrance exams for students who are considering furthering their education.
GRE
Full name: Graduate Record Examination
Most GRE test-takers are prospective graduate students in the sciences, among them life sciences, engineering, physical sciences, and social and behavioral sciences. Others are planning to pursue the humanities, arts, or education. According to test preparation companies
Kaplan and The Princeton Review, more MBA and law programs are accepting GRE scores in lieu of or in addition to the specialized tests in those fields.
The GRE has
five scored sections: analytical writing, two in verbal reasoning, and two in quantitative reasoning, and two other varying sections—one of which is unscored and used to test future questions, while the other (which is always at the end) is used for research. There were 366,686 test-takers in the 2020-2021 school year.
GRE Subject Test
Full name: Graduate Record Examination Subject Test
The
GRE Subject Tests assess a student's knowledge in the following disciplines: chemistry, mathematics, physics, and psychology. Often taken by those who plan to study those subjects at a graduate level, they may show strengths and weaknesses in a student's background and can be used for guidance and placement.
According to the
Educational Testing Service, the chemistry test consists of approximately 130 multiple-choice questions, while the mathematics test includes approximately 66 multiple-choice questions taken from common undergraduate courses. The physics tests has about 100 five-choice questions—which might be based on descriptions of physical situations, diagrams, experimental data, and graphs—and the psychology test has about 205 multiple-choice questions.
Tests in biology and literature in English were discontinued in 2021, while the biochemistry, cell, and molecular biology test ended in 2016.
GMAT
Full name: Graduate Management Admission Test
The GMAT is the
most widely used test for admission to an MBA program. More than 7,700 MBA and masters programs and more than 2,400 schools accept the exam, with 200,000 candidates worldwide taking the test each year.
The test has four sections: analytical writing, integrated reasoning, quantitative reasoning, and verbal reasoning.
It measures a candidate's ability to think critically and communicate ideas, to evaluate information presented in different formats, to analyze data and draw conclusions, and to read and write in standard English.
LSAT
Full name: Law School Admission Test
The LSAT is taken by students applying to
law school, though some schools will accept other exams for admission, including the GRE. It is intended to test skills needed to succeed in the first year of school, including reading comprehension, reasoning, and writing.
The test consists of two parts. The first is multiple choice in four sections that include questions in reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, and logical reasoning. The second is a written essay. For 2021-2022,
more than 128,000 people took the LSAT.
MCAT
Full name: Medical College Admission Test
The multiple-choice test for students applying to
medical school assesses critical thinking and problem-solving as well as knowledge of natural, behavioral, and social science. Almost all medical schools in the U.S. and many in Canada require the MCAT. More than 85,000 students take the exam each year, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The current version of the test, which dates back to 2015, has four sections: biological and biochemical foundations of living systems; chemical and physical foundations of biological systems; psychological, social, and biological foundations of behavior; and critical analysis and reasoning skills.
DAT
Full name: Dental Admission Test
The DAT, taken by students applying to dental school, is required for admittance to 66 dental schools in the United States and 10 schools in Canada. The multiple-choice exam is divided into four sections: a survey of the natural sciences, perceptual ability, reading comprehension, and quantitative reasoning. The exam, which was first created in 1945, takes 4.5 hours to complete.
This story originally appeared on Santa Clara University and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
