After a half–decade of dominance, Millard North's continuous reign of championship runs at the Class A state speech championships came to an end in a 48–point rout at the hands of Lincoln East, last year's narrow runner–up. Likewise, York saw its own five–year streak in the Class B championships snapped by Gering.

Nusrat Amin of Lincoln East (entertainment), Max Apel of Lincoln East (humorous prose), Max Vaverka of Lincoln East (poetry), Dawson Dynek of Lincoln Southeast (serious) and Leo Goldberg of Lincoln East (persuasive) all won individual Class A events.

Harper Allen, Korben Ockander, Annabeth Schubert, Claire Rooney and Ellie Hiser of Lincoln East (drama) took first place in the championship's sole group event.

The statewide meet took place March 15-7 at Kearney High School.

Other team sweepstakes winner were David City (C–1), Elmwood–Murdock (C–2), Wausa (D–1) and Stuart (D–2).

Class A

Team sweepstakes – 1. Lincoln East, 240; 2. Millard North, 192; 3. Bellevue West, 112; 4. Lincoln Southeast, 86; 5. Norris, 58.

Duo – 1. Millard North (Rook Jacobsen and Julia Clausen); 2. Lincoln East (Jack Welstead and Max Apel).

Entertainment – 1. Nusrat Amin, Lincoln East; 2. Selah Ryan, Bennington.

Extemporaneous – 1. Vikram Menon, Millard North; 2. Leo Goldberg, Lincoln East.

Informative – 1. Greta John, Millard West; 2. Rimi Bhoopalam, Lincoln East.

Drama – 1. Lincoln East (Harper Allen, Korben Ockander, Annabeth Schubert, Claire Rooney, Ellie Hiser); 2. Bennington (Addie Thornburg, Max Elwood, Selah Ryan, Avery Wells).

Humorous – 1. Max Apel, Lincoln East; 2. Srilaasya Nedunoori, Millard North.

Poetry – 1. Mac Vaverka, Lincoln East; 2. Shalom Manyara, Millard North.

Serious – 1. Dawson Dynek, Lincoln Southeast; 2. Maya Huber, Gretna.

Persuasive – 1. Leo Goldberg, Lincoln East; 2. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West.

Program – 1. Tamyia Bender, Bellevue West; 2. Kilee Wilkinson, Bellevue West.

Class B

Team sweepstakes – 1. Gering, 162; 2. York, 152; 3. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 124.

CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – York (Hattie Chavanu and Charlie Van Gomple); Entertainment – Jack Aden, Gothenburg; Extemporaneous – Elizabeth harding, Schuyler; Informative – Maddie Seiler, Gering; Drama – York (Dannika Lamberty, Cole Schmid, Trey Harms, Hattie Chavanu, Charlie Van Gomple); Humorous – Parker Graves, Gothenburg; Poetry – Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg; Serious – Raima Kreifels, York; Persuasive – Maddie Seiler, Gering; Program – Jessica Jackson, Scotus Central Catholic.

Class C-1

Team sweepstakes – 1. David City, 214; 2. Boone Central, 122; 3. Malcolm, 96.

CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – David City (Angel Carias and Braxton Small); Entertainment – Brian Streeter, Malcolm; Extemporaneous – Seth Stowell, Lincoln Lutheran; Informative – Bryant Peck, Wisner–Pilger; Drama – Louisville (Lucas Hrabik, Hailey Caughron, Easton Fiala, Marissa Staben); Humorous – Drew Leisy, Bridgeport; Poetry – Keetyn Valentine, David City; Serious – Lucas Hrabik, Louisville; Persuasive – Valori Olson, David City; Program – Bella Meyer, Boone Central.

Class C-2

Team sweepstakes – 1. Elmwood–Murdock, 136; 2. Hartington–Newcastle, 132; 3. Twin River, 88.

CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – Elmwood–Murdock (Hanna Josoff and Haylee Josoff); Entertainment – Greta Wooldrik, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Extemporaneous – Clay Brandenburger, Twin River; Informative – Andrew Wang, Hastings St. Cecilia; Drama – Hartington–Newcastle (Dayton Sudbeck, Alivia Morten, Mani Lange, Lane Heimes, Cole Heimes); Humorous – Lily Pope, Elmwood–Murdock; Poetry – Morgan Thieman, McCool Junction; Serious – Joyce Wang, Hastings St. Cecilia; Persuasive – Gavin Smith, Perkins County; Program – Kennedy Gotch, Hartington–Newcastle.

Class D-1

Team sweepstakes – 1. Wausa, 150; 2. Humphrey, 94; 3. Riverside, 74.

CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – Osmond (Matthew Alderson and James Doyle); Entertainment – Jill Fankhauser, Humbolt–Table Rock–Steinauer; Extemporaneous – Jenason Spady, Garden County; Informative – Emma Rankin, Riverside; Drama – Wausa (Holly Johnson, Claire Kumm, Kilee Thorell, Colton Baue, Brady Bloomquist); Humorous – Dash Richards, South Platte; Poetry – Olivia Keller, Humphrey; Serious – Hayden Lavaley, Osceola; Persuasive – Jenason Spady, Garden County; Program – Braydon Hoesing, Wausa.

Class D-2

Team sweepstakes – 1. Stuart, 128; 2. Chambers, 110; 3. St. Mary's, 98.

CHAMPIONS: Duet acting – Wynot (Jude Krie and Colin Wieseler); Entertainment – William Paxton, Stuart; Extemporaneous – William Paxton, Stuart; Informative – Chiana Tubbs, Stuart; Drama – Arnold (Ivy Tullis, Anna Tullis, Riata Remund, Ella Cool, Danah Baldwin); Humorous – Gunnar Oleson, Potter–Dix; Poetry – Jaxson Chase, Potter–Dix; Serious – Sydney Estill, Stuart; Persuasive – Grace Malcolm, Falls City Sacred Heart; Program – Claire Woeppel, Chambers.

