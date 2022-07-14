Lincoln middle school teacher dies in Johnson County rollover

A Lincoln man who was set to begin his first year as a full-time teacher at Goodrich Middle School this fall died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sterling.

William "Billy" Hall, 28, was riding in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on a rural road just southwest of Sterling shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The car's driver, 42-year-old Marshall Behrens of Adams, lost control near the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road and the Jeep went into a ditch, according to a news release from the Johnson County Attorney's Office.

The Jeep then slid down a steep bank and rolled before landing in a creek.

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy performed CPR on Hall before Sterling Fire and Rescue transported him to Johnson County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman in the car was taken to a Lincoln hospital and remains in stable condition. Behrens was not hospitalized.

It's unknown if seat belts were used. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

Asked Wednesday if any citations had been issued, County Attorney Rick Smith said the crash "remained under investigation."

Hall worked at Goodrich for about seven years, first as a special-education paraeductator in the school's life skills program, said Mindy Burbach, director of communications at Lincoln Public Schools.

This past school year, Hall was a student teacher at Goodrich and was preparing to be a sixth grade resource teacher there this fall.

Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association and a former counselor at Goodrich, said the school community is "heartbroken."

"He touched a lot of lives in a short time," Rasmussen said. "He was just wonderful."

Goodrich Principal Kelly Schrad shared the news in a letter to families Tuesday and offered advice on how students can navigate grief. Schrad said staff is also available to support students.

Hall grew up in McCool Junction and graduated from high school there in 2011. He went on to graduate from Chadron State College before joining LPS.

Hall is survived by his husband Joseph McTygue, as well as his parents and a sister.