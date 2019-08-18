SIOUX CITY -- Leaving home in Sioux Falls after her physician husband Chad found a job in Sioux City, Lindsay Laurich wanted their children to have a faith-based education.
After enrolling the couple's 9-year-old twin boys, Peter and Ethan, and 7-year-old son Lucas in Siouxland Christian School at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, Lindsay Laurich was charmed by the 6000 Gordon Drive's school's sense of community and energized by its academic standards.
Little did Laurich know that she'd be named superintendent of the nondenominational Christian school less than a year later.
"I love being at Siouxland Christian School and I consider myself blessed to become its new superintendent," she said a few weeks prior to the Aug. 26 start of the school year.
Laurich brings a varied and impressive resume to the position. After earning a bachelor's degree in elementary education from St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota, she earned her master's in development reading and a doctorate in teaching and learning, both at the University of Iowa.
In addition, she taught in elementary and middle schools in Minnesota and Iowa. More recently, she taught in the education department at Augustana University in Sioux Falls.
"My work history has given me a nice tour of the Midwest," Laurich said with a smile. "It's good to be back in Iowa."
Plus she has very ambitious plans for Siouxland Christian School. That includes emphasizing the school's academics.
"Our teachers know a Christian education isn't just learning how to read and write," Laurich said. "Education can also be a ministry and faith is an important component of the school year."
She also wants to increase the enrollment of the school, which averages around 200 students ranging from preschool all the way up to 12th-graders.
"In many ways, Siouxland Christian School remains an unknown jewel," Laurich said. "Once the community knows what we have to offer, they will be impressed."
Community is important to Laurich and it is a term she uses frequently.
"It's easy to think of Siouxland Christian School as a community," she said. "After all, our school population is diverse and ranges in age from 3-years-old to 18-years-old."
She also knows the students of today will grown into the leaders of tomorrow.
"You can tell a lot about a community by its schools," Laurich said. "Strong schools leads to strong communities. We want Siouxland Christian School to be strong at every level."