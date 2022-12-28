Local blood donors gather to "Give Like Charly"

Students and community members alike rolled up their sleeves and donated blood Tuesday at Bettendorf High School — but it wasn't a typical blood drive.

In memoriam of lifelong Bettendorf student and 2022 graduate Charly Erpelding — who passed away in October after her second bout with cancer — the school district, friends, members of the Erpelding family and ImpactLife joined forces to host the first-ever "Give Like Charly" blood drive.

To friends and family of Charly, events like blood drives are a fitting outlet to continue celebrating her life and legacy.

"During her whole battle, Charly was constantly getting blood transfusions. After she would get them, she'd feel 10-times better — they were her saving grace a lot of the time," Mckenzie Borden, one of Charly's best friends, said. "Counts go down during the holiday season, so seeing people come out and give blood during this time is awesome."

Before Erpelding's second diagnosis, Borden said her friend was avid in community service — making frequent trips to donate blood herself.

"That's one of the reasons we decided to do the blood drive for her," she said. "To continue her legacy of giving back to the community and blood center, benefiting other people with the same types of cancer, other illnesses or whatever it is they might need the blood for."

Max Erpelding, a cousin of Charly, plans to donate blood more frequently following Tuesday's drive. He, too, reflected on the benefits blood transfusions gave Charly throughout her life.

"Being able to come out here today and do something that not only she loved to do, but to also help people that are going through similar struggles that she was going through or anybody else that needs blood for that matter, it just makes you feel good," Erpelding said. "And it makes you want to do it in memory of her because we all really loved her like crazy."

The title "Give Like Charly" was coined because, simply put, Charly was a giver.

"That's exactly what she was," Borden said. "She was our NHS president at Bettendorf, she was constantly volunteering, she mentored at Neil Armstrong with me — she was just a big part of the community by giving back. So the whole reason for doing this was to give back like Charly, to the community and blood center."

Holly Yates, director of donor relations at ImpactLife, said around 129 donors registered for "Give Like Charly" and 28 who weren't able to make it already gave to other ImpactLife donor centers.

Erpelding calls the turnout for the blood drive "heartwarming" and "overwhelming."

"She (Charly) would want to have a great turnout for something like this because she loved donating and giving her time to whatever organizations. She was just always involved," he said. "To see a lot of people coming out to support this and do it in honor of her ... it's awesome."

Using code 4160 through Jan. 8, others can donate to the drive if they missed it Tuesday.

"We'll tally those donations together and make it part of this event," Yates said.

According to Yates, the need for blood donations stays relatively steady throughout the year. She said donations tended to dip a bit around the holidays, often because of travel plans or poor weather conditions.

"Last week, we lost about 400 donations," Yates said. "So with the holidays and bad weather, the timing of this event is perfect because we don't normally have a drive of this size between Christmas and New Year's. I think it means a lot to the Erpelding family to do something of this magnitude and pay it forward for others. And, just coming off the cusp of losing so many (blood) units, it will really impact our inventory."

During the initial planning, Yates said the Erpelding family was on board with the memorial drive "100%."

"When they told a little bit of their story and invited the community to support this initiative and our mission, we jumped in our sign-ups quite significantly," she said. "They've just really wrapped their hands around this event to make sure that product is available for patients like Charly.

Grieving the loss of someone who touched so many lives at such a young age is often a grueling, lifelong process for most.

Still, events like "Give Like Charly" sometimes bring a glimmer of light to those who knew her most.

"Our whole friend group has found that doing things in memory of her have been the easiest way to bring in a little bit of joy during a very hard time," Borden said. "So looking back and trying to do things that we know would make her really happy, or things she would have done … I think the community also loves to be involved and a helping hand. That just brings us so much joy, getting to see that she made such a lasting impact on everyone."

Borden said they hoped to make "Give Like Charly" an annual blood drive with ImpactLife and wished to thank everyone who volunteered their time (or blood) to make the event possible.

Something Max Erpelding has learned from his cousin Charly — which he encourages others to adopt as well — is to "never lose your fighting spirit."

"She went through so many tough things, obstacles ... just multiple battles throughout life. No matter what, when you think you're at the lowest of lows, it's important to remember to keep fighting," he said. "And try to have that positive attitude Charly always talked about, because that's what carried her through every day. I think a lot of people could learn from that and benefit from it."

Donors can also schedule appointments at ImpactLife Donor Centers and credit the donation to “Give Like Charly" at 800-747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org or by using the ImpactLife mobile app.

