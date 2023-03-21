Local students once again are advancing to an international robotics competition.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, is an international youth organization that operates several major student competitions, including the Tech Challenge Team that emphasizes robotics.

One such team, Winter Soldiers, is made up of a collection of students from Pleasant Valley, United Township, Jordan Catholic schools and homeschooled students. The team has advanced to the 2023 FIRST Championship competition, which takes place from April 19 to 22 in Houston, Texas.

The Winter Soldiers are one of four Iowa teams to advance to Houston following the FIRST Iowa Regional Tournament earlier this month in Coralville. This year marks the sixth consecutive season the team has qualified for the FIRST Championship, though the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of COVID-19.

The State Tournament included 48 teams from Iowa and Nebraska, which was narrowed from 167 teams that competed in elimination tournaments. Additionally, The Winter Soldiers won second place for the "Inspire Award," which is the tournament's highest recognition.

The local team also won the "Control Award" for their robot's functionality.

The Inspire Award is given to the team that most embodies the "challenge" of the FIRST Tech Challenge by being an ambassador for FIRST, a top contender for all awards, showing "gracious professionalism" to everyone and for success with the robotics competition.

Winter Soldier students in grades 6-12 applied various engineering tools, such as CAD, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Java Programming and Computer Vision to custom design and built this year's competition robot.

The robots were required to fit within an 18-by-18-inch cube for the 2023 competition. To earn points, robots were tasked with moving a stack of plastic cones and stacking cones one-by-one at different heights.

The Winter Soldiers operate from Black Hawk College in Moline. Outside of competition season, the teammates aim to help bring awareness and opportunities in areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to the Quad-Cities area.

