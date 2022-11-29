 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local school boards appoint presidents, vice presidents to serve until 2023 annual meetings

Several local school districts in the Iowa Quad-Cities recently held annual organizational meetings. Each school board voted for a nominated member to serve in the appointed seats until November 2023, or whenever school boards hold their next annual organizational meetings. 

Board policies determine whether votes are conducted via roll call or written ballot. Nominees with the highest number of votes are elected and sworn into office through a procedural oath of office. 

Here's a roundup of the recent appointments:

Davenport Community School District 

President: Dan Gosa, incumbent

Vice President: Karen Kline-Jerome

Vote: Unanimous, roll call

Pleasant Valley Community School District 

President: Dr. Nikhil Wagle, incumbent 

Vice President:  Molly Brockmann, incumbent 

Vote: Unanimous, written ballot

North Scott Community School District

President: Mark Pratt 

Vice President: Tracy Lindaman, incumbent

Vote: Unanimous roll call for Pratt, written ballot for Lindaman 

Bettendorf Community School District

President: Rebecca Eastman, incumbent 

Vice President: Andrew Champion, incumbent 

Vote: Written ballot

Dan Gosa was recently elected president of the Quad-City Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

 FILE PHOTO
Karen Kline-Jerome, one of the candidates running for a seat on the Davenport school board, introduces himself during the candidate forum at J.B. Young Opportunity Center, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Dr. Nikhil Wagle
Mark Pratt
Tracy Lindaman
