Local survivors reflect on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

One phone call forever changed the lives of three North Scott boys and their families.

Though the individual calls were different, they each shared a chilling similarity:

A cancer diagnosis.

“I kept hoping that they were maybe wrong,” Lisa Strohben, Vaughn Krueger’s mom, said.

As September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the families reflect on their journeys:

Vaughn Krueger, 11

Blastocyst Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN)

Vaughn was diagnosed last December after suddenly getting frequent headaches and constant stomach pain.

“He was doing completely fine,” Strohben said. “One weekend, he had a friend over and had been playing like crazy — everything seemed normal.”

Vaughn indicated that something might be wrong immediately after his friend left the same day, complaining that his head and stomach hurt. Upon passing a physical exam and viral tests with flying colors, doctors tested Vaughn’s blood after he started developing rash-like skin markings often related to low platelet counts.

“About 30 minutes after I got to work that day, my husband called and said, ‘I just got a phone call; they said Vaughn has cancer,’ and that they wanted us in Iowa City ASAP,” Strohben said.

She immediately started thinking about how to break the news to Vaughn but also how she’d explain things to her older son, Lowen, a junior at North Scott High School.

“I hurriedly packed everything, pulled him aside and told him [Lowen],” Strohben said. “That was hard because I didn’t even know how bad it was or what to say; and since we had to go, I felt like I was just leaving him.”

Arriving at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital hours after Vaughn’s diagnosis, Strohben got the first glimpse at what she describes as a “whirlwind” of a journey.

“Everyone was super nice, but your head is spinning because they’re coming in and telling you a bunch of information, asking questions, hooking him up to machines — it’s very intense,” she said.

Additional tests and second opinions confirmed his diagnosis — a cancer most commonly found in elderly men. It's so rare in children, Strohben said, that Vaughn’s pediatric oncologist hadn’t worked with it before firsthand.

“They gathered a lot of information for us because most of the statistics, outcomes and treatment you’d find looking BPDCN up aren’t relevant to Vaughn because he’s 11,” she said. “That was both scary and confusing.”

The confusion resumed after a stomach ultrasound revealed a mass behind his bladder. Fortunately, surgeons discovered that the mass was a section of Vaughn’s appendix that died — leading them to the root cause of his ceaseless stomach pain.

“After that surgery, he started feeling much better. Still miserable, but not like the months before they took his appendix out,” Strohben said. “So I’m thankful for that stupid appendix. Without that pain, I think his cancer would have spread further and we wouldn’t have known.”

Vaughn is on a two-and-a-half-year chemotherapy treatment plan, scheduled to end on April 24, 2024. Though he has a ways to go, Strohben said they’re excited to conquer each phase moving forward.

“It’s really exciting to have it on the calendar,” she said. “He starts his maintenance phase on Nov. 4, so instead of weekly visits to the hospital, it’ll be monthly.”

Vaughn will remain in this phase until the end of his treatment. Patients receive chemo in pill form during maintenance — much easier on the body than the preceding blood infusions.

Strohben compared the maintenance phase to sweeping a floor:

“It might look clean right away, but there’s always that little line of film, so those particles are still out there,” she said. “Tests might not pick up those few remaining cancer cells, but they can multiply so quickly. That’s why this phase is so long, especially with blood cancers. They need to vacuum everything out.”

Vaughn saw a tutor twice a week to finish out last school year. This year, he goes to school on a modified schedule depending on how he feels.

“Our goal is 8:30 to 1:30. The principal and his school have been great,” Strohben said. “He was really anxious his first day back and got tired out really fast. The following week, he did really well and stayed until 2.”

Vaughn’s friends made the transition to school easier.

“When life became normal again after COVID, he was diagnosed. He didn’t talk to any friends for months — he was in pain and overwhelmed,” Strohben said. “But his friends have been super sweet and are really good about including him or dealing with his limitations.”

Still, a degree of loneliness lingers while treatment continues. Strohben sold her hairdressing business to take care of Vaughn full-time.

“I used to talk to a bunch of clients every day. You have a million people checking in and sending messages, but some days are still so lonely,” she said. “And I’m not the one who's sick, so it’s hard enough seeing your 11-year-old dealing with that. You go between feeling lonely and wanting to be left alone.”

Strohben said learning from other cancer families helped her throughout this process.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much from those conversations,” she said. “Everything happens so fast, and you have no idea what to expect. When you can ask others questions and those things start to sound familiar, it’s bit less scary.”

Hoping to do the same for others, Strohben started a Facebook page called “Vaughn’s Journey,” hoping to illustrate the roller coaster cancer patients go through.

“He could be playing in the yard with friends one day, then puking and miserable the next,” she said. “I’ve had friends with parents or spouses who’ve dealt with the same, but I think you never truly know how invasive it is until you or someone close to you goes through it.”

Strohben encourages other parents like her to share their stories.

“Because you never know who it could help,” she said. “I’d also say when people offer to help, take it.”

Hudson Ferris, 10

Neuroblastoma

Hudson Ferris was diagnosed in July 2021 at the age of 9.

Because the cancer spread from his adrenal gland throughout his body, he completed five rounds of chemo at Stead, two rounds of high-dose chemo and stem cell treatment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and 12 rounds of radiation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

“It’s been a long journey, but he starts his final round this October,” Traci Ferris, Hudson’s mom, said. “The doctors, nurses and families we’ve met throughout this process have been the most incredible people we’ve ever come across.”

While navigating treatment, she said her family had to learn as they go.

“When you’re back-and-forth from home and the hospital, you don’t really have time to think, you just have to go with it,” Traci said. “All of the things we’ve learned I never would have wanted to learn about.”

Though it’s a learning curve for all families, they made the adjustment.

“We got a binder full of how to take care of our child. Neither of us are in the medical field, so we didn’t know what it entailed. Our nurse trained and quizzed us to make sure we knew what to do before he went home,” Traci said. “We administered countless medications and shots.”

But with both Ferris parents working full-time, it was no easy feat.

“I don’t think anything can prepare you until you’re in the situation yourself,” Hudson’s dad, Derrick, said. “We really relied on each other because we’re the ones here when he’s up puking all night or gets a fever and we have to pivot and rush to Iowa City. You have to just think on the fly and figure it out.”

“We had to sit in a hospital room for 31 days and basically not leave. You really have to trust these nurses and doctors to keep your child alive,” Traci said. “Balancing treatment with work and making sure Jack [Hudson’s brother, a North Scott sophomore] was OK back home was hard. On top of that, watching your child go through what he’s gone through — I wished it was me and not him.”

Derrick said it’s key to tackle treatment one step at a time.

“You’ll have to do it for 14 to 18 months, so you almost have to break it up into parts. You only focus on each phase at a time. Because if you look at the whole picture, I think you’d just get overwhelmed.”

He said he almost wished he videotaped Hudson’s treatment to show others how tough it is on the body–particularly a child’s.

“I don’t think you can remotely describe it. The vomiting, the sores in his mouth and digestive system … the cancer just attacks his insides,” he said. “They’re often getting the same doses as adults, which is so hard on him because of the size difference. It’s just terrible to watch.”

Because of the intensity and frequency of treatment, Hudson missed his entire fourth-grade year at Alan Shepard Elementary.

Traci said they had several Zoom meetings with the school to try to keep Hudson engaged, but they also started getting creative.

“They made him a robot and attached an iPad to it so he could drive around the school remotely but feel like he was there in person,” Ferris said. “Kudos to the teachers and principal; they’d never had a student with cancer before, and they really did think outside the box.”

Hudson, now in fifth grade, is back at school for full days this year. Alan Shepard staff organized a T-shirt campaign to raise funds for Hudson’s medical bills.

“A crazy amount was sold, and we love seeing people still wearing them throughout town. It means people are still showing support,” Ferris said.

Derrick grew up in DeWitt. He said that the community had shown its share of support, too.

“First Central Bank did a barbecue fundraiser, Hudson got a tour of Lewis Machine and Tool — the list of people is tremendous,” he said. “Some just came by and dropped stuff off at the door, people we don’t even know.”

Traci said situations like Hudson’s — though unfortunate — tend to bring out the best in others. Despite Hudson's back sporting a head of hair, his parents feel a common misconception about cancer surrounds one of its key indicators: hair loss.

“If you looked at him, you’d think everything is OK, but he still has a lot of strength to get back; he’s still not done fighting cancer,” Traci said. “He’s been back in school for a year now, and he’s tired after one day.”

“It’s probably going to be a couple years down the road before he’s caught up on the physical strength he lost, or back to normal life,” Derrick added.

Hudson will have his end-of-treatment scans in November.

“You want him to be a regular 10-year-old, and he just can't. We'll get there someday, but we're not quite there yet,” Traci said. “But we can see the light at the end of the tunnel at this point.”

As they near the end of treatment, the Ferris’ look forward to “rebounding” as a family — crossing things off their to-do list and going on long-awaited vacations.

“This has changed our perspective on life; we don’t worry about the things that don’t really matter. We’re really looking at spending time together and just enjoying life,” Derrick said. “We got to a moment where that was close to slipping away.”

Hudson McKearney, 5

B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Hudson McKearney was diagnosed with the most common kind of childhood cancer in February 2019 when he was only 23 months old. His mother, Jessica, had taken him in for testing following several incidents of unusual bruising and low-grade fevers.

Hudson completed chemotherapy in May of 2022. Having regained his strength, he’s back up and running as most 5-year-olds do.

Having been through the gauntlet herself, Jessica launched the “Hudson Strong Foundation” to raise money and awareness for other childhood cancer families.

“He did over three years of treatment,” she said. “We received so much support, donations and care packages during those years — we wanted to give back and help others in the ways that we were helped.”

The Hudson Strong Foundation sends care packages to families in Iowa impacted by childhood cancer.

“There’s an application form we have that families fill out to list their top three needs. One of our biggest goals is to include siblings because I think they’re often forgotten in these situations. Whether it be gift cards, games — we want all family members included,” McKearney said.

Hudson’s sister Violet was only 3 months old when he was diagnosed.

“She’s also had to grow up in this cancer world, which is completely atypical,” McKearney said. “I’ll watch her play with dolls, and she’ll pretend to give them lumbar punctures. She’s telling me at 3 years old that she wants to be a scientist or oncologist — that’s the life of a cancer sibling.”

Despite the horrid circumstances, McKearney said cancer made both of her children “wise beyond their years.”

“They are so empathetic,” she said. “There were times Hudson was in so much pain that he didn’t want us to bathe him so Violet would get in the bathtub with him and scrub his back, only two at the time. I’m blessed that they’re growing up as such kind humans, but it’s kind of a curse how we got there.”

She also started a Facebook support group called “Families on the 11th Floor,” referencing the oncology floor of Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Especially when COVID hit, there was a huge feeling of isolation as a cancer family, so many of us felt so alone,” McKearney said. “So that gave us an outlet to vent or find support in different ways from people going through similar situations.”

The group currently has over 100 members, including Strohben and the Ferris family.

“Now that we’re through the trenches of treatment, we’re seeing so many friends, community members, local businesses and even strangers step up and promote or donate to the foundation,” McKearney said.

McKearney said only 4% of cancer funding went to childhood cancer — another key motivator of her family’s advocacy.

“The trauma we had to watch our child go through is horrific, there was a point where he couldn’t walk or talk,” she said. “Some of these chemotherapies are decades old, and it’s just a reminder of how consistently underfunded childhood cancer is. We need more awareness so that one day there are hopefully better options for these kids — they deserve it.”

Forty-seven children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every day. One in five of those children won’t survive.

“I had no idea of these statistics until I became a cancer mom,” McKearney said. “Then you kind of morph into this huge advocate and want to do everything in your power to bring more awareness to the issue.”

Aside from extending help or resources to families themselves, McKearney said there are other ways to support cancer families.

“We’re huge advocates of blood donation. I don’t think people realize that most blood donations go to cancer patients so they can survive their chemotherapy treatment,” she said. “Someone needs blood every two seconds, and it was critical to Hudson’s survival.”

Those interested in donating or learning more can visit hudsonstrongfoundation.org