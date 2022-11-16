Local Western Illinois University student takes a different spin on "graduating early"

Seldom do students begin their undergraduate studies before getting their driver's license.

But that wasn't the case for Ella Lingafelter, of East Moline.

She earned her associate's degree by 16 and is scheduled to graduate from Western Illinois University in the spring at 18 years old. Her bachelor's degree in information systems will make her one of the youngest graduates ever.

Though an impressive feat, Lingafelter said she didn't begin her studies at WIU with the goal of being one of its youngest graduates. She knew she wanted to attend a public university, and the WIU-QC campus was a convenient option for the Quad-City native.

"It was mostly a product of how things fell into place. I also knew they had the information systems and computer science programs, so that's why I decided to go to Western, because I wasn't ready to move away from home when I was 16," she said. "But it is something that keeps me motivated."

Lingafelter had no doubt she was ready to start her undergraduate studies.

"I just knew I wasn't reaching my potential in middle school and high school," she said.

The College Board's "Accuplacer" test helps colleges assess student readiness for credit-bearing courses. At just 12-years-old, Lingafelter decided to take the Accuplacer test through Black Hawk College

"We just went there to take it out of curiosity, because all of the standardized tests we had to take in elementary and middle school ranked me at a college level for reading and math," she said. "After I took the test, it was like, every entry-level class for credits was open for me to take. My dad was like, 'Whoa, you can actually take these classes,' so I just registered for an online class and kind of took off from there."

Her father, Butch Lingafelter, said he saw indications of his daughter's academic prowess early — seeing her read for the first time at two-years-old.

"She just looked up and said, 'I'm really reading,' and she was actually reading the words instead of doing commentary on pictures," he said. "Through grade school, the teachers were always like: 'This girl is something else.'"

Butch Lingafelter said he, "doesn't know how to describe" the high-level work and attention to detail his daughter was capable of from a very young age.

Science teacher Tammy Grace encouraged the family to explore advanced programs or early-college opportunities while Lingafelter was at Glenview Middle School.

"She said, 'Just do it,' and told Ella 'Don't be afraid to get a B,'" Butch Lingafelter said. "She never did."

By age 16, she earned an associate's degree from Black Hawk College after collecting credits from eighth-grade into her freshman year at United Township High School. She dropped out after her first year at UT to go full-time at Black Hawk — a decision driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Really, the only reason I went to high school was for the social aspect and friends. So, when they switched to online, there was really no reason for me to keep going, because I was already taking the college classes," she said, adding that she doesn't regret her decision.

Adding to Lingafelter's atypical educational journey, she obtained her GED a year after her associates. Since Illinois requires one to be 18-years or older to take the GED test, she said her family had to consult with the Department of Education to earn the high-school equivilency.

Taking initiative is one of Lingafelter's biggest takeaways from her experience so far.

"I know everyone is kind of expected to go through elementary, middle and high school before going to college, and there aren't a lot of programs in place to advance those who are already advanced," she said. "So really, just taking initiative when you know you can do better or reach more of your potential is really what I've learned from this."

She noted that some high schools offer programs for students to earn their associates upon graduating. She said UT offers dual-credit classes, but typically only for juniors and seniors.

"There wasn't enough availability for her age group to advance far enough to satisfy her curiosity," Butch Lingafelter said. "I just didn't want her to get bored with school. I wouldn't say we pushed her at all, but we encouraged her to make that jump. She was 100% confident in her abilities."

Upon graduating — likely Summa Cum Laude — Lingafelter plans to earn her master's degree in computer science through the University of Illinois's virtual program.

Though her education has flown by faster than most, her dad said he's been amazed to see her development.

"I miss some of the 'little girl' parts, because she left it all behind so fast," he said. "But as a dad, it's been totally awesome to see this flower blooming right in front of me."

For others looking to get a head start in higher education, Lingafelter shared some of her best practices.

"I'd say staying organized and self-motivated are two things that helped me the most," she said. "Take advantage of all the college classes you can."