Longtime district critic Dan Greenwell elected Sioux City school board president

SIOUX CITY -- Two former teachers officially joined the Sioux City School Board on Monday, and board member Dan Greenwell was elected president.

Jan George and Bob Michaelson joined the board for their first meeting on Monday, replacing board members Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint. Perla Alarcon-Flory was also reelected for her third term on the board.

Taylor Goodvin was chosen to serve as the board's new vice president.

Michaelson and George were elected to the board during the Nov. 2 city and school board elections. They were two of the eight new individuals who ran for the open seats.

Michaelson, 61, is a retired teacher and coach who taught for 35 years, 30 of those at West Middle School.

George, 59, taught at West High for 31 years, teaching government, coaching wrestling and was a special education teacher for a time. He currently is a substitute teacher.

Both said they were anxious for the first meeting.

Michaelson said Monday was an opportunity to get familiarized with the pace and flow of the meetings. George agreed, saying he's getting used to when to break into the conversation and when to listen.

George and Michaelson were given an opportunity to introduce themselves. Both described areas they believe need to be improved within the district and schools.

Both said that the district's teacher retention rates, test scores, overuse of assessment programs and the frequent change and implementation of new programs all need improvement.

Michaelson said he wants to help guide the schools to produce citizens who are ready for what they choose to do next. He also said many of the problems within the district are self-inflicted.

George said the board is able to address these issues, and that while board members may not always agree, the best work is a result of civil discourse and compromise.

Greenwell and Goodvin were elected president and vice president in 4-3 votes, taking over positions previously held by Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett, respectively.

Greenwell has been a frequent critic of district superintendent Paul Gausman and his administration and has been outspoken during his term on the board on budget issues and other topics such as, standardized test scores for students.

Greenwell said each board member has a contribution to make based on their skill sets and experiences. His hope for the new board is to be more active in combating issues within the district.

"This new board should step into the breach. Grab a shovel. Pitch in. Put your skills to use. Actively participate. Help make positive improvements. The public has hired us to do such. The responsibility has been placed on our shoulders," he said.

The best option for students and staff is honest, consistent and fair treatment with clear expectations, Greenwell said.

Some of the changes he's hoping for include getting rid of unnecessary initiatives, reducing micromanagement, improving work culture and helping the teachers teach.

He said the main issue the board is facing is the retention and recruitment of teachers and staff.

Board Member Juli Albert discussed the environment of the board during the board discussion portion of the meeting. She asked Greenwell to lead through respect within his new leadership position and to not raise his voice during the meetings.

Neither Saint nor Colling decided to rerun for their positions. The first half of Monday’s meeting was the regular school board meeting, the last for the pair.

Colling had served on the board since 2017. Colling thanked the board, staff and community.

Saint had also served on the board since 2017. When asked what it is like to serve on the board, Saint would say it is challenging but rewarding. He said there were areas that the board made a positive impact on, but also areas that the board could have done differently.

A few things he believes the board did correctly included addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and improving the district's financial standing.

Superintendent Paul Gausman read a proclamation for each of the leaving board members, highlighting specific ways the individuals served on the board and the work they put into it.

A new board secretary was also appointed during the organizational meeting. Seaniece Heilman has replaced Cynthia Lloyd, a longtime board secretary. She will serve for a two-year term. Patty Blankenship was appointed as the district treasurer, for a two-year term. This was a continuation of her current term.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0