Ever since she was 10 years old, Aubriana Krieser knew she wanted to be a special education teacher. Learning about other people's struggles and how she can help is just something she enjoys.

So when her high school counselor at Lincoln North Star asked her if she would be interested in working as a paraeducator, Krieser jumped at the opportunity.

"Right off the bat, I was interested," the senior said.

Krieser is one of 11 students taking part in a new pilot program at Lincoln Public Schools that allows seniors to work as special education paras. The initiative, which kicked off this semester, is meant to address a dire workforce need with paras in short supply, while also giving students a chance to test the waters of a career they hope to pursue.

Some paras, however, have raised concerns with how the program was rolled out and the compensation students receive.

The student paras, who already attend school on a shortened schedule, perform the same duties and receive the same pay as para IVs, one of the five classifications of paras at LPS. Para IVs, who work with special education students in a variety of settings, are paid $16.83 an hour.

Students receive the same training and serve in an itinerant capacity, bouncing between mostly elementary and middle schools in a given quadrant. They cannot work at their home high school or schools where their siblings attend and they're required to work at least one hour per day.

Duties include assisting students with going to the bathroom and mobility and addressing behaviors.

Unlike teachers, who are certificated, paras are classified employees with less stringent requirements to work in a school. Federal law does require paras who work in Title I buildings to have 48 semester hours of college credit or equivalent, but that does not apply to itinerant paras.

Director of Special Education Jenny Fundus said she learned about the concept from a large Illinois school district at a conference in Chicago last fall. She ran it past her colleagues, who were soon on board.

"We need paraeducators and we need to recruit future employees of the school district," Fundus said. "That's kind of why we went down this road."

Other districts have experimented with using students as employees with workforce shortages gripping education. Ashland-Greenwood also hires seniors as elementary school paras, while Omaha Public Schools allows students to work as paid interpreters and summer interns.

Not everyone is keen on the idea of hiring students, however. Some paras at LPS have expressed concerns on social media about the program, including how it was rolled out and the fact that the student paras receive the same pay.

One para, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Journal Star he and other paras found out about the program via a Facebook post from a Lincoln high school.

"We kind of feel blindsided," the para said.

While the para said he believed the students could be qualified, he expressed concern at the optics of it, especially when paras are asking for better compensation or, in some cases, quitting.

Marla Styles, a human resources specialist who oversees the hiring of paras, said the idea was not initially run past the Lincoln Paraeducator Association, the union that represents the districts paras. Styles and Fundus did hold an optional Zoom recently with paras to clarify details about the program.

"It's not perfect," Styles said. "I hope everyone can see the perspective of what we're trying do. ... We see this as a way to support students."

Marla Styles, a human resources specialist at LPS who oversees the hiring of paras, said as of Thursday there were roughly 35 paras openings — mostly in special education, which comprises the bulk of LPS' paras.

In a statement to the Journal Star from Lincoln Paraeducator Association President Mary Harris on behalf of the association's board, the board said it recently learned about the program through a social media post.

"That posting prompted us to request a meeting with representatives at (LPS district office), which led to a Zoom meeting with paraeducators across the district where district representatives shared some of the details of this pilot program to help alleviate the significant paraeducator shortage," the statement reads.

Instead of commenting directly on the program itself, the board pointed to the need to better support paras.

"Paras' skill sets are highly specific to the students they serve and are among those at the lowest pay scale in the district," the board said.

Styles said the district is paying students the same amount that was negotiated by the union last spring. Those negotiations locked in para pay for this school year and the next, with raises built in.

"I do understand the association's and paras' overall concerns about compensation," Styles said. "We're trying to stick strictly to the negotiations."

Styles also added that the social media post announcing the program came from a specific school looking for applicants, not the district office.

Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association, said she has heard concerns from teachers in a couple of buildings, but acknowledged the positives of "grow-your-own" initiatives that encourage students to work in education.

The district can also hire whom it chooses without running it past a union, Rasmussen said.

"They do have the right to assignment and the right to hire people," Rasmussen said.

The pilot program is capped at 11 seniors this spring and LPS sought students who want to work with students with disabilities and are in good standing at their high school.

Many of the student paras, for example, participated in unified programs, which pair general education students with their special education peers in programs like bowling, track and theater.

"These are not students who have no context working with students with disabilities," Fundus said.

The district vets students the way it would any other employee, including using background checks and conducting a physical skills test. Students also do not have access to student records, Fundus said.

A student's assigned school may change day by day or week by week depending on the need. Students are not encouraged to take a modified schedule to participate, but rather the district is seeking students who have already accumulated enough high school credits to have a shortened school day.

Kreiser, who works from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, has spent the past two weeks at Goodrich Middle School, helping out in social skills classes and at recess. On Monday, she'll go to Belmont Elementary.

She plans to go to Concordia University next fall to pursue her dream of becoming a special education teacher. Asked if she would recommend the pilot program to others, Kreiser left no room for doubt.

"Yeah, 100%. I would do it over and over again," she said. "It's a jump-start."

