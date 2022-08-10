Mail-in election to expand schools in Bennet, Palmyra decided by 11 votes

Voters in District OR-1 narrowly backed a $22 million bond issue to expand Bennet's elementary school and the junior-senior high school in Palmyra.

In unofficial results of a mail-in election released Tuesday afternoon, voters in the fast-growing district comprising southeastern Lancaster County and western Otoe County backed the bond issue by a 595-584 margin.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner reported that 46% of registered voters across the district returned ballots.

To finance the bonds, the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay an additional $224 a year, while ag land owners would pay an added $156 per $100,000 in valuation.

A large chunk of the taxpayer dollars will fund a 28,000-square-foot expansion at Palmyra Jr.-Sr. High School that would add new classrooms and expand the main office and commons area.

The project would include nine new classrooms for three sixth grade sections and general content areas, as well as space for special-education and academic/behavioral intervention.

About 7,300 square feet are devoted to new shops for career and technical education subjects — including metalworking, woodworking and agriculture — part of an effort by the district to grow its college- and career-readiness offerings that include partnering with local businesses.

The current shop space would be converted into a community fitness area.

A second-story weight room would be turned into a multipurpose space that could house wrestling practices, which the high school currently holds in Bennet.

At Bennet Elementary School, officials want to tack on a classroom wing, as well as a new secure entrance and office connected to the commons, which will feature an expanded kitchen and multipurpose activity space.

Five new classrooms and renovations would allow the school to have three sections of each grade level from preschool to fifth grade.

The district's Board of Education brought the bond issue to address increased enrollment, which is expected to grow by 120 students in five years. The Bennet school is currently overcrowded and Palmyra is at capacity.

Last year, 664 students were enrolled in the district, including 387 students at Bennet. The growth there prompted officials to move sixth graders to Palmyra starting this fall.