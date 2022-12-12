Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production

Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday.

Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second, followed by Norfolk and Lincoln East in the team rankings.

Tyler Thieman of Malcolm was honored as outstanding male performer, and Malcolm’s technical crew was voted best of the Class A field.

Six plays advanced to the state finals in each class. Champions were determined this week.

Omaha Concordia won the Class B title with its play “As You Bid.”

The Class C-1 champion, Aquinas, performed “Radium Girls.”

Hartington-Newcastle, the Class C-2 champion, performed “Ug, the Caveman Musical.”

In Class D-1, Wausa won with “Wonderland.”

The winning Class D-2 play was “Rosie the Riveter” by Arnold.

Other runner-up teams were York (Class B), David City (Class C-1), Stanton (Class C-2), Pawnee City (Class D-1) and Potter-Dix (Class D-2).

