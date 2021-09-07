 Skip to main content
Marching band competition to take place Sept. 25
Marching band competition to take place Sept. 25

StarFest marching band competition

The Big Red Band from Le Mars High School competes during StarFest at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Saturday. Several marching bands from Iowa and South Dakota participated in the marching band competition hosted by the Sioux City North High School Band. 

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Regional marching bands will participate in the 23rd Starfest marching band competition hosted by Sioux City North High School band on Sept. 25.

Participating bands will be judged on music performance, music general effect and marching execution. Percussion and color guard are also judged in separate categories.

The event will take place Sept. 25 at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University, located at 3201 Peters Ave.

Admission to the competition is $10 for adults and $6 for students, seniors and military members. Children age five and under are free. Competitions will take place throughout the day starting at noon. Final competitions begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with an award presentation at 9:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase on site. Free parking is available near the stadium. Travel on some roads around the stadium will be limited. Access to the stadium parking lot is available from Morningside Avenue at Peters Avenue or Vine Avenue.

