SIOUX CITY – West High Graduate and Teacher Marguerite Cortez is running for the Sioux City School Board.

Cortez announced on Tuesday she will run for one of the four, four-year terms that will open on the school board this fall, according to a news release.

She will also put her name in for the short-term appointment to fill the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory until the election, which the board will decide on Monday.

Cortez, who goes by Margo, works for the Omaha Nation Public School in Macy, Nebraska. She is a 1996 West High graduate, a wife and a mom of three, all of whom graduated from Sioux City Schools. She was formerly a volleyball advisor for the Westside Connection Program and is an Umonhon Tribal member with lineage ties to the Ho-chunk Tribe, according to the release.

“I was raised as a poverty-stricken Native American girl being raised by a single mother; that advice on education has been invaluable,” she said. “I believe every student deserves the best education our community can provide... no matter their race, their religion, or their gender."

Cortez has a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Wayne State College and is currently working on her second master’s in elementary administration at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

She has spent nearly two decades as an educator and has served as the union president in her district as part of the Nebraska State Education Association, according to the release. She has also spent that time volunteering for the Westside community.

“Margo will put the needs of our students and their parents first, and she is completely vested in the success of our schools and students,” according to the news release. “She brings experience, dedication, and passion to help build a stronger school district. She is a pro-teacher, pro-public school, ready to create stronger ties between the school board and other stakeholders.”

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Bernie Scolaro and the seat vacated by Alarcon-Flory.

The ballot will have two items and no one can run for both. They can either run for one of the four, four-year terms, or the one, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory's seat.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place Nov. 2.

The school board will also decide on Monday who will fill Alarcon-Flory's seat until the election. Letters of interest are due to the board secretary and board president Dan Greenwell by July 20.