Masks still required in Sioux City public school facilities

SIOUX CITY -- Though Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday lifted a statewide mask mandate, Sioux City Community Schools students, teachers, staff members and visitors still will be required to wear masks while inside district buildings.

"While the governor's changes have been made, we have not changed our requirements at all," school Superintendent Paul Gausman said at Monday's school board meeting.

Reynolds updated the state's public health emergency declaration, dropping the requirement that people must wear masks while in public if social distancing isn't possible. Other restrictions on businesses and limits on public gatherings were ended. Individual businesses may still require customers and employees to wear masks.

Gausman told board members that since Reynolds announced the change late Friday afternoon, parents and staff members had asked him if the district's mask mandate also would be eased. Since classes resumed in August, all students, teachers, staff members and visitors have been required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth while inside buildings and on school buses. The district also has restricted the number of visitors allowed inside schools.

Those policies will remain in place, Gausman said.