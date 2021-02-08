Masks still required in Sioux City public school facilities

SIOUX CITY -- Though Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday lifted a statewide mask mandate, Sioux City Community Schools students, teachers, staff members and visitors still will be required to wear masks while inside district buildings.
"While the governor's changes have been made, we have not changed our requirements at all," school Superintendent Paul Gausman said at Monday's school board meeting.
Reynolds updated the state's public health emergency declaration, dropping the requirement that people must wear masks while in public if social distancing isn't possible. Other restrictions on businesses and limits on public gatherings were ended. Individual businesses may still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Gausman told board members that since Reynolds announced the change late Friday afternoon, parents and staff members had asked him if the district's mask mandate also would be eased. Since classes resumed in August, all students, teachers, staff members and visitors have been required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth while inside buildings and on school buses. The district also has restricted the number of visitors allowed inside schools.
Those policies will remain in place, Gausman said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County continues to decline, and a report presented to the board Monday night showed that no students have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes resumed after the Christmas holiday break.
"I think these numbers are great, and that's because we enforced safe practices," board member Juline Albert said.
Gausman said the district's teachers and staff have begun registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming clinics in the community. He said several others have tried, but were not able to reserve a time to receive the vaccine, which has been available in Sioux City in limited doses.
After a first phase of vaccinations focused primarily on health care workers, eligibility for the vaccines has been expanded to people age 65 and older and those in Tier 1B, which includes firefighters, police officers, child welfare social workers, PK-12 teachers and other staff, early childhood education staff and child care workers.
More than 20,000 Woodbury County residents fall into those categories, outnumbering the approximately 3,000 total doses of vaccine expected to be available at vaccination clinics to be conducted Wednesday and Friday at the Tyson Events Center. All appointments were quickly snapped up on Feb. 1, when online registration was opened.