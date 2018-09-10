SERGEANT BLUFF -- A community organization that is seeking modernized facilities in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District will hold meetings this week to show the condition of the district's buildings.
The group is urging people living in the SB-L district to see the buildings in person and give feedback in open house events. The initiative is called Warrior Faces.
Bond issue votes of more than $30 million to improve schools have been defeated in recent years, including most recently in April 2016.
“When we looked at the whole picture, we realized our buildings are well maintained and that the board and administration are being fiscally responsible. What we are facing as a community are buildings that are rapidly aging and becoming overcrowded. We need to come together and finalize the right solution,” Warrior Faces Community Chairwoman Juli Smith said in a Monday release.
The meetings begin Tuesday. Smith said it is up to the community to determine the best way to provide sufficient buildings for a growing student enrollment.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, the public can get guided tours of all four buildings. At the end of the tours on both days, there will be a question-and-answer session at the high school.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the four school buildings will be open for self-guided tours.
Smith said since last spring more than 150 community members worked through the Warrior Faces project to learn more about SB-L facilities and provide feedback. During four community engagement sessions, participants learned about and provided feedback on the district’s facilities, specifically in the areas of capacity, conditions and curriculum. Since that time, participants worked with Matthew Erion, an educational planner from CMBA Architects, to develop a draft long-range facility plan.
The leaders of Warrior Faces are Wayne Johnson, Barney Pottebaum, Storm Throne and Smith.
“This has been an eye-opening process. So many of us bring our kids to these school buildings every day, but until you take an in-depth look at the challenges you don’t realize the amount of work we really need to do to prepare our kids for their futures,” Johnson said.
The feedback gathered from the Warrior Faces open houses will be summarized for the SB-L School Board in October.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/sblschools or SBLWarriorFaces.com.