Metro extends free bus rides for K-12 students in Omaha for another year

Omaha Public Schools' bus driver shortage has only worsened since the beginning of school. Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the district is launching a study to investigate transportation issues.

Metro Transit is extending its free K-12 student transportation program for another year following a large spike in rides.

The agency announced Wednesday that the program allows all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to board any Metro or ORBT bus for free.

The program began in May 2021 with the help of a grant from a local foundation. It also was extended this past summer because of heavy use of the program.

“We’ve seen a burst of growth this year in students taking advantage of the program,” said Nicole Ebat, spokeswoman for Metro. “It’s pretty clear the emerging generations are interested in what public transit can provide.”

From Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, Metro provided more than 128,000 student rides, while only about 51,500 rides were provided during that same time period last year.

Student ridership has increased four times since 2019, and Metro is on track to record more than 250,000 student rides in 2022 alone, according to the agency.

Metro credited its partnership with the Omaha Public Schools for the continuation of the program.

The district has recommended families consider using the bus system as it deals with an ongoing bus driver shortage, which has been causing transportation delays for families since the school year began.

On Monday, the OPS board approved new transportation guidelines. Roughly 3,000 students won't be eligible for transportation to and from school in the 2023-24 year.

