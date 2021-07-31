Metro Sioux City schools uncertain about return of mask rules

SIOUX CITY -- With new CDC guidance recommending students, teachers and staff wear masks in the fall, regardless of their vaccination status, some metro Sioux City schools have yet to decide how to proceed and others are following last year's plans.

In Iowa, K-12 school districts are not allowed to adopt mask mandates due to a new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that forbids such a move by local governments.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton district had a mask mandate in place during the previous school year and Superintendent Rod Earleywine said it went well. Due to the new state law, Earleywine said the district won't follow the previous plan.

If state leaders rescind or relax the law, Earleywine said the school board will decide whether to require masks, based on local transmission levels for the virus.

The Sioux City Community School District also had a mask mandate in place last school year. School administrators are working on a return to learn plan for the new school year that starts next month. District spokeswoman Leslie Heying said more information will be communicated after a Aug. 9 meeting.

Nebraska and South Dakota do not have laws preventing local districts from adopting mask mandates.