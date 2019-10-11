SIOUX CITY -- Several local high school students are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The seniors will have the chance to continue in the national competition for roughly 7,600 National Merit Scholarships that will be offered in the spring.
Sioux City metro students among the semifinalists are Foster Johnson, daughter of Dr. Matthew and Apryl Johnson, Elizabeth Meyer, daughter of Steve and Dana Meyer, and Jackson Thompson, son of B.J. and Jeni Thompson, all of Bishop Heelan High School; Heather Miller, daughter of Bart and Roberta Miller, of East High School; Derek Hwang, son of Robert and Cathy Hwang, of North High School; and Alexa Heitman, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, daughter of Troy and Dena Heitman.
About 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to become finalists for the awards, which will total $31 million in scholarships.
The National Merit semifinalists honor goes to the top 1 percent of students who took the PSAT-NMSQT exam as juniors in October 2018.