Michaelson, George sworn into school board, Greenwell chosen for board president

SIOUX CITY -- Two former teachers officially joined the Sioux City School Board on Monday, and board member Dan Greenwell became its president.

Jan George and Bob Michaelson joined the board for their first meeting on Monday, replacing board members Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint. Perla Alarcon-Flory was also reelected for her third term on the board.

Taylor Goodvin was chosen to serve as the board's new vice president.

Michaelson and George were elected to the board during the Nov. 2 city and school board elections. They were two of the eight new individuals who ran for the open seats.

Michaelson, 61, is a retired teacher and coach who taught for 35 years, 30 of those at West Middle School.

George, 59, taught at West High for 31 years, teaching government, coaching wrestling and was a special education teacher for a time. He currently is a substitute teacher.

George and Michaelson were given an opportunity to introduce themselves. Both discussed areas they believe need to be improved within the district and schools.

Some areas that both felt needed improvement include the teacher retention rates, test scores, overuse of assessment programs and the frequent change and implementation of new programs.

Greenwell and Goodvin were elected as president and vice president in 4-3 votes, taking over positions previously held by Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett.

Greenwell has been a frequent critic of the district administration and has been outspoken during his term on the board on topics such as the budget, use of ESSER funding and the test scores of students.

Board Member Juli Albert discussed the environment of the board and board discussions during the board discussion portion of the meeting. She asked Greenwell to lead through respect and to not raise his voice during the meetings within his new leadership position.

Neither Saint nor Colling decided to rerun for their positions. Colling had served on the board since 2017. Colling thanked the board, staff and community.

Saint had also served on the board since 2017. When asked what it is like to serve on the board, Saint would say it is challenging but rewarding.

Superintendent Paul Gausman read a proclamation for each of the leaving board members, highlighting specific ways the individuals served on the board and the work they put into it.

A new board secretary was also appointed during the organizational meeting. Seaniece Heilman has replaced Cynthia Lloyd, a long-time board secretary. She will serve for a two year term. Patty Blankenship was appointed as the district treasurer, for a two year term. This was a continuation of her current term.

