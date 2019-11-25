MidAmerican Energy gives $100K to Sioux City career academy

SIOUX CITY -- The career academy with specialty course offerings in the Sioux City School District has gotten a financial boost, courtesy of a $100,000 donation from MidAmerican Energy.

The Sioux City School Board on Monday approved the MidAmerican Energy donation and naming rights agreement, in which the common/lunch area will be named for the energy company.

The money will go to the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation, which raises money to supplement the school district budget, and then be directed to the academy. As per the school district policy concerning naming rights, the school board must approve all such financial donations.

The naming agreement will run for up to 20 years.

“We believe in the importance of career and technical education and strive to support valuable programs in the communities we serve. The Sioux City Career Academy is an innovative approach to reaching students through engaging courses that teach the key skill necessary for our future workforce," said Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican vice president of economic connection and integration.

The Career Pathways Campus rooms are in a second-floor portion of a building at 607 Fourth St.