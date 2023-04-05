SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- St. Michael's Catholic School kindergarten teacher Misty Andreasen has been selected as one of the Archdiocese of Omaha's teachers of the year.

It was announced during a school assembly Wednesday that Andreasen is one of two teachers in the state who received the Maginn Family Foundation Educator of the Year award from the diocese this year.

Andreasen has taught kindergarten at St. Michael's for 27 years.

"St. Michael's is very special to me," she said. "It is my second family and I'm so blessed to teach here."

St. Michael's Principal Sandy Williams said each year the Archdiocese of Omaha asks schools to nominate a teacher for the award. She said she receives letters of recommendation for their nominee from teachers, students and Father Anthony Weidner.

"She is just a remarkable person," Williams said. "She just has that quiet, calm way of handling things, but has high expectations for her students."

Andreasen attended St. Michaels when she was a child. After going to college, she taught for several years at St. Augustine's in Winnebago. When there was an opening at St. Michaels, she applied and has been teaching kindergarten since.

Williams said Andreasen never quits, is supportive of other staff, is knowledgeable and is always willing to learn more.

Out of over 1,500 educators from 70 different schools, eight educators and administrators are chosen for the award in the categories of administrators of the year, elementary educators of the year, secondary educators of the year, and the Maginn Family Foundation Educators of the Year, which is for service to inner-city and under-served schools.

St. Michael's has a high number of minority and low-income students, Williams said.

Williams said since 1984 there have been three teachers at St. Michaels who have received an educator or administrator of the year award from the Archdiocese.