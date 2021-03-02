MMC voters pass $20.1 million in school improvements

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gym was removed from the latest bond issue.

Supporters had cited the need to replace and update buildings that were built in 1954 and 1962, MMC superintendent Dan Barkel said in February.

"I think there's a greater realization from the public for the need and necessity to make improvements," Barkel said. "The district has spent tens of thousands of dollars to keep our heating system going and also a lot of plumbing expense."

The daycare facility will be operated by a community-based group and provide needed daycare services in the district.

Construction is likely begin in spring 2022 and take approximately two years. The elementary school would be finished for the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. The current elementary building will be demolished after the new one is built.

Voters of the neighboring Remsen-Union school district did not vote on the bond issue. The two districts have a sharing agreement in which grades 5-12 are shared with the high school in Marcus and the middle school in Remsen. Each district operates its own elementary school.

MMC property owners alone will pay the tax increase from the bonds.

