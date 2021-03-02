MMC voters pass $20.1 million in school improvements

MARCUS, Iowa -- In a second time before voters, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school improvement projects totaling $20.1 million gained approval Tuesday.
Voters passed authorization for the district to raise the tax levy rate, $18 million for a new elementary school and high school upgrades and $2.1 million for a community-operated daycare center next to the elementary school.
The levy increase passed 700-331 and was required to pass in order for the two construction projects to take place.
The $18 million bond issue for a new elementary school and high school improvements passed with 69% approval, 711-320. A $2.1 measure for the daycare center just passed with 60.2% approval, 616-407. The bond issues needed 60% approval to pass.
The measures were similar to ones that failed in November 2019, when a $14.2 million bond issue for a new elementary building and high school upgrades failed by nine votes to gain the necessary 60% majority. A $5.6 million proposal for the daycare center and a new high school gymnasium failed by a wider margin.
The gym was removed from the latest bond issue.
Supporters had cited the need to replace and update buildings that were built in 1954 and 1962, MMC superintendent Dan Barkel said in February.
"I think there's a greater realization from the public for the need and necessity to make improvements," Barkel said. "The district has spent tens of thousands of dollars to keep our heating system going and also a lot of plumbing expense."
The daycare facility will be operated by a community-based group and provide needed daycare services in the district.
Construction is likely begin in spring 2022 and take approximately two years. The elementary school would be finished for the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. The current elementary building will be demolished after the new one is built.
Voters of the neighboring Remsen-Union school district did not vote on the bond issue. The two districts have a sharing agreement in which grades 5-12 are shared with the high school in Marcus and the middle school in Remsen. Each district operates its own elementary school.
MMC property owners alone will pay the tax increase from the bonds.