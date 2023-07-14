SIOUX CITY — Monique Scarlett will not run for re-election to her Sioux City School Board seat.

Scarlett was elected to the board in November 2019. Her seat is up for election this year.

"It has been almost four years of learning, developing, conversations, disagreements and opposition while sharing my decisions and beliefs," she said in a news release.

Scarlett served as vice-president of the board in 2021.

MaskRally_2.jpg Monique Scarlett, then Sioux City School Board Vice President, speaking at a rally on Thursday, Sept. 23 to encourage the community to wear ma…

The COVID-19 pandemic, hiring a new superintendent and assistant superintendent and appointing new board members are all issues that occurred during Scarlett's term.

"I have enjoyed the blessings and endured the burdens while serving in this elected office," she said. "I hope that those who are running will run with purpose that supports our students, teachers and builds community."

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Scarlett, Scolaro and the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The ballot will have two items and no one can run for both. They can either run for one of the four, four-year terms, or the one, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory's seat.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place Nov. 2.