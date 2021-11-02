Morningside announces three finalists in president search

SIOUX CITY – Morningside University has named three finalists in the search for its next president. The candidates are Jim Burkee, Elizabeth Frombgen, and Albert Mosley.

Each candidate will visit the university in the coming weeks. Following the visits, the Board of Directors will convene a special meeting to consider the feedback received from the search committee and appoint the 13th president of Morningside University, according to a press release.

The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1, 2022.

The candidates were recommended by a search committee chaired by Craig Struve and comprised of current and former members of the Morningside University Board of Directors, a student, faculty, staff and alumni.

Jim Burkee, Ph.D., has worked at College of Mount Saint Vincent since Nov. 2019. He currently serves as the vice president for strategic initiatives and previously worked as the vice president for enterprise programs and dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies.

Previously Burkee worked at Concordia College, New York, Concordia University, Wisconsin and Northwestern University.

Burkee holds bachelor’s degrees from Concordia University Wisconsin, a teacher certification from Concordia College – New York, and a master’s and doctorate from Northwestern University.

He will be on campus for interviews Nov. 8 and 9, with a coffee and open forum for alumni and Siouxland community members to be held at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Elizabeth Frombgen, Ph.D., has worked at Thiel College since 2017 as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college. Previously, she worked at Hastings College.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University, and a master’s and doctorate degree from Purdue University.

She will be on campus for interviews Nov. 15 and 16, with a coffee and open forum for alumni and Siouxland community members at 7:30a.m. on Nov. 16 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Albert D. Mosley, D.D., Ed.D., has worked at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare since 2018 as the senior vice president and chief mission integration officer.

Previously, he worked at Bethune-Cookman University, Gammon Theological Seminary, The Johns Hopkins University and Duke University.

Mosley holds a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College, master’s degrees from Duke University and Yale University, a Doctor of Divinity from Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Georgia.

He will be on campus for interviews Nov. 10 – 11, 2021, with a coffee and open forum for alumni and Siouxland community members at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0