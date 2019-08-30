SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College has announced its first doctoral program, a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), which is launching this fall.
The 30-credit program features tracks in Direct Patient Care and Transformative Leadership. It will be delivered online and is designed for working nurses seeking advancement in the field, according to a press release from the college.
Jackie Barber, dean of the Morningside College Nylen School of Nursing, said the program is designed for those in the nursing field who want to take their careers to the next level.
"It's appropriate for any nurse, but in particular those nurses that are in leadership positions or teaching positions, or serving as nurse practitioners," Barber said in a phone interview.
The program is entirely online, and is taken over an 18-month period. The first student cohort has an estimated six to eight students.
"By offering it online, it gives working nurses the flexibility to complete the coursework and studies during their own convenient time, and still allow them to maintain their work schedule," Barber said.
The Direct Patient Care track is for those nurses who want to become a family primary care nurse practitioner or adult gerontology nurse practitioner, or those who already work as a nurse practitioner. The Transformative Leadership track is intended for nurses "who wish to drive changes in health care," according to the press release.
Morningside was notified by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this summer it had been approved to launch the program this fall.