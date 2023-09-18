SIOUX CITY -- After a $1 million naming gift from the David L. Lageschulte Trust, Morningside University has named its recently acquired farm, the Lags Farm.
Morningside bought the 76 acres of farmland along Old Highway 141 at auction for about $1.3 million in March 2022 and built a state-of-the-art greenhouse and adjacent outdoor classroom at the site. The farm is used to teach lessons in agribusiness management, budgeting, hybrid analysis and crop scouting. Students will begin growing cover crops at Lags Farm as early as this fall and will continue to expand facilities and work at the farm, the university said in a news release.
Lageschulte was a 1973 Morningside graduate who served as CEO of LTP Management group, a restaurant management company that served restaurants throughout the United States. He served on Morningside's Board of Directors, provided the naming gift for the upperclassman residence hall named Lags Hall and established the Lags Endowed Scholarship.