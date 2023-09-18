Morningside bought the 76 acres of farmland along Old Highway 141 at auction for about $1.3 million in March 2022 and built a state-of-the-art greenhouse and adjacent outdoor classroom at the site. The farm is used to teach lessons in agribusiness management, budgeting, hybrid analysis and crop scouting. Students will begin growing cover crops at Lags Farm as early as this fall and will continue to expand facilities and work at the farm, the university said in a news release.