Morningside president John Reynders takes one last drive in tractor, for Ag Week, before his retirement

SIOUX CITY – The first time Morningside University President John Reynders drove a tractor around campus in honor of National Agriculture Week, he said he was “glad it is over.” In the years following, he was excited for the event.

This year marks the final year of the Reynders' tractor drive as he prepares to retire in June.

On Thursday, Reynders drove a tractor around the Buhler Rohlfs building as part of the activities put on by the Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies program for National Agriculture Week.

The tradition started in 2017 when the college’s Ag Club members challenged Reynders to drive the tractor around campus to call attention to National FFA Week.

Originally, the tractor was going to be on display, but at the time Ag Club President Racheal Arnts said they wanted it to be interactive.

National Agriculture Week started March 21 and ends on March 25.

