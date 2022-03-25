 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morningside president John Reynders takes one last drive in tractor, for Ag Week, before his retirement

Morningside John Reynders tractor ride

Monte the Mustang gets a ride from Morningside University President John Reynders, as he and freshman ag major Gaige Heissel drive a tractor on the campus of the Sioux City school Thursday, March 24, 2022. This is the third year Reynders, who is retiring, has driven a tractor on campus to promote the Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies program's celebration of National Agriculture Week.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – The first time Morningside University President John Reynders drove a tractor around campus in honor of National Agriculture Week, he said he was “glad it is over.” In the years following, he was excited for the event.

This year marks the final year of the Reynders' tractor drive as he prepares to retire in June. 

On Thursday, Reynders drove a tractor around the Buhler Rohlfs building as part of the activities put on by the Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies program for National Agriculture Week.

The tradition started in 2017 when the college’s Ag Club members challenged Reynders to drive the tractor around campus to call attention to National FFA Week.

Morningside College president pilots tractor to promote ag programs

Originally, the tractor was going to be on display, but at the time Ag Club President Racheal Arnts said they wanted it to be interactive.

National Agriculture Week started March 21 and ends on March 25.

