SIOUX CITY — New Morningside University President Albert Mosley took part in a long-standing Morningside tradition.

Thursday afternoon, 3,704 soybeans were poured onto Mosley as a way to honor him and Morningside's history.

The student bean shower, as it's called, started as an elaborate way to embarrass Morningside's 3rd President Luther Freeman during a prayer in the Main Hall Chapel in 1911.

"He had just finished praying for a blessing from above when he was in fact blessed with beans from a ventilator directly above him," said Student Body President Caleb Lubbers. "A steady flow of beans lasted for about a minute."

When a professor went to the attic to catch the culprit, all he found was an empty bucket, a stick, a cord and an alarm clock.

The student bean shower quickly changed from a prank to an annual honor given to a faculty member of the senior class’ choice, according to a news release. The tradition died out during the second half of the 20th century but was brought back by President Jerry Israel in 1994. Student Aaron Lukken dumped the beans over President Israel that year.

The last bean shower was 23 years ago, during previous President John Reynders’ inauguration.

Lubbers said the university has very few longstanding traditions and its not often the university gets a new president.

"That's why it's incumbent upon us to continue these traditions, however frivolous or silly the beans may seem, because they mean more than the physical event that's occurring," he said.