SIOUX CITY -- The first time Albert Mosley and his wife, Syreeta McTavous-Mosley, visited Morningside University, they both felt the campus was warm and welcoming.

"We were preparing to leave and we looked at each other and we said 'Wow, that was amazing,'" Mosley recalled.

Thursday, Mosley will be inaugurated as the university's 13th president, succeeding John Reynders. He was chosen in December 2021 and officially started in June 2022.

"This will be a celebration of Morningside," Mosley said. "I happen to be a small part of it."

Wednesday and Thursday there are events throughout campus highlighting what Morningside offers and what is the future.

The Journal sat down with Mosley ahead of his inauguration to learn more about him and what he sees as the future for Morningside University.

The power of education

Mosley was born and raised in Shuqualak, Mississippi, a rural town of 500 that consisted mostly of Mosley's family and extended family.

He is a first-generation college graduate and first-generation professional. He has degrees from Millsaps College, Duke University, Yale University and the University of Georgia.

"I know personally what a college education can do for someone, how it literally changes your life," Mosley said. "Education from my perspective is the only attribute in life that can really enable anyone to traverse class lines."

After college, Mosley held a variety of student affairs leadership roles in higher education at religious, private colleges for around 20 years.

His most recent employer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, was a private, nonprofit, six-hospital system in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the senior vice president and chief mission integration officer and was responsible for all of the outward-facing work including fundraising and community outreach.

While his work had an impact, Mosley said he never met a person who was at the receiving end because of the massive scale of Memphis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mosley said he had time to reflect on what he wanted in life.

"I decided that I have a passion for higher ed," he said.

He wanted to work at a private institution that had ties to a faith tradition, more specifically, the Methodist Church. He also wanted to work somewhere that he could see the difference being made in students' lives.

"One of the most rewarding experiences of anybody in higher ed is when three, four years out a student comes back and says to you 'thank you for playing a role in my life,'" he said.

Mosley recalled the warmth he felt from the community and saw Morningside as a perfect emblem of innovation for a university.

Morningside selected Mosley after an eight-month nationwide search to replace Reynders, who served as president from 1999 to 2022.

The warmth he felt on campus extended into Sioux City as a whole. He said he received a warm welcome and embrace from the community and many leaders went overboard to ensure he was welcomed.

"I feel at home here," he said. "People are incredibly hospitable."

The students are the highlight of the university, Mosley said. He said they are extremely dedicated to their education.

"They have two or three majors, they've got two or three minors, they're working ... they're athletes, they're performing artists, they're doing research," he said. "Just remarkably talented students."

Looking into the future, Mosley said Morningside must always position itself for innovation. As the higher education landscape changes, Mosley and other university administrations are looking at how to adapt.

One of the projects Mosley and his staff are working on is creating new academic programs to meet market demands across the country.

To grow enrollment is another focus. He said there is a cohort of students and adults who are looking at certification programs or short-term educational experiences.

Other areas of focus include recruiting underrepresented populations and enriching the experiences of current students.

Mosley's inauguration will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Eppley Auditorium. A full schedule of events can be found on Morningside's website @morningside.edu.