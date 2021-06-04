Morningside, Sioux City schools partner to provide in-depth ag learning

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public high school students will receive more in-depth agriculture, food and natural resources learning opportunities through a new partnership with Morningside University.
Morningside and the Sioux City Community School District have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will help high school students participating in the district's Career Academy’s agriculture, food, and natural resources pathway engage in more in-depth experiential learning opportunities.
The partnership is to begin with the 2021-22 school year.
"We are extremely excited to partner with the Morningside agriculture program, their students and faculty, and their state-of-the-art greenhouse facility,” said Katie Towler, principal of the Career Academy.
Through the agreement, Morningside will expand the number of opportunities that students in the Career Academy have to explore careers in agriculture; provide active learning experiences using the new Rosen Ag Center and other campus facilities; and help students develop leadership, financial, and other employability skills.
“The technology and equipment that the new Rosen Ag Center will offer allows both Morningside and Sioux City Career Academy students to get first-hand experience with agriculture, which will give those students a better sense of what a future career might look like,” said Tom Paulsen, head of Morningside's Regina Roth Applied Agricultural & Food Studies Department.
The agreement will also set up a mentorship program between Morningside students and Career Academy students, as well as offer students the potential to earn credits from Morningside while in high school.