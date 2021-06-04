 Skip to main content
Morningside, Sioux City schools partner to provide in-depth ag learning
Morningside, Sioux City schools partner to provide in-depth ag learning

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public high school students will receive more in-depth agriculture, food and natural resources learning opportunities through a new partnership with Morningside University.

Morningside and the Sioux City Community School District have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will help high school students participating in the district's Career Academy’s agriculture, food, and natural resources pathway engage in more in-depth experiential learning opportunities.

Mside Ag Career Academy Photo.jpg

Sioux City Career Academy and Morningside University recently signed an agreement to provide more hands-on, collaborative learning for agriculture education students. Shown from left to right: Cody Griffin, Anna Van Dusen, Connor Boehr, Tom Paulsen, Estefania Villegas, Taylor Weidauer and Dee McKenna.

Students, faculty, and supporters of the Morningside University Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department and the Sioux City Community Schools Career Academy Agriculture program recently began planting test plots at the new Rosen Agriculture Center on the campus of Morningside University. Students will use the corn and soybean plots for hands-on activities when classes begin in the fall semester as part of a new collaborative learning program.

Shown from left to right: Cody Griffin, chair of the Morningside University Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Advisory Committee; Anna Van Dusen and Connor Boehr, ag students at Morningside University; Dr. Tom Paulsen; department head for Morningside University Applied Agricultural and Food Studies; Estefania Villegas, vice president of the Sioux City FFA; Taylor Weidauer, instructor and FFA advisor for the Sioux City Career Academy Agricultural Education; and Dee McKenna, garden coordinator for Morningside University.

The partnership is to begin with the 2021-22 school year.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Morningside agriculture program, their students and faculty, and their state-of-the-art greenhouse facility,” said Katie Towler, principal of the Career Academy.

Through the agreement, Morningside will expand the number of opportunities that students in the Career Academy have to explore careers in agriculture; provide active learning experiences using the new Rosen Ag Center and other campus facilities; and help students develop leadership, financial, and other employability skills.

“The technology and equipment that the new Rosen Ag Center will offer allows both Morningside and Sioux City Career Academy students to get first-hand experience with agriculture, which will give those students a better sense of what a future career might look like,” said Tom Paulsen, head of Morningside's Regina Roth Applied Agricultural & Food Studies Department.

The agreement will also set up a mentorship program between Morningside students and Career Academy students, as well as offer students the potential to earn credits from Morningside while in high school.

