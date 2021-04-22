Morningside students paint stormwater drain murals

SIOUX CITY -- For Earth Day, a class of Morningside College students spent the afternoon painting a storm drain to raise awareness about storm water runoff.
Thursday, seven students worked to paint a turtle and fish on a storm drain at 3822 Garretson Ave. in front of the Morningside Community Garden. “Only rain down the drain” will be written on the painting when it is complete.
The project is a collaboration between the art students and the Sioux City Environmental Advisory Board (EAB).
The goal is to convey to the public this specific drain leads directly to the rivers and there is no filtration or treatment, said EAB Chair Sara Steussy. It is also an opportunity to beautify the neighborhood.
The storm drain students painted on Thursday leads directly to Bacon Creek and eventually into the Missouri River.
Steussy said the project is something the board has wanted to do for many years. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting social interaction, she said this seemed like a good year to start it.
The collaboration started during the winter. EAB contacted the Morningside Sustainability Committee to complete the project. Morningside Art Professor Shelby Prindaville was asked if her Painting 1 class wanted to participate and she offered it as an extra credit opportunity.
“They all really enthusiastically jumped on board,” she said.
Prindaville said it is a great experiential learning opportunity for students. It is the first time many of the students have painted on a sidewalk, and it may be the biggest painting some students have completed.
The students submitted sketches and they were sent to the EAB. The board approved two sketches by Chelsea Vasquez and Lauren Hedlund.
Vasquez, a sophomore nursing student, said she was inspired by the shape of the drain cover to paint a turtle.
She said it is really nice to have everyone do her design and put in their own input.
Vasquez said she has always had a passion for art and she received an art grant at Morningside. This is the first time she has done a mural outside.
The second section of Prindaville’s course will paint another drain on the corner of Garretson Avenue and Sioux Trail on April 27 with Hedlund's design.
Siouxland Paint and Decorating provided the paint. Prindaville said she requested environmentally friendly paint. Only primary colors were provided and the students had to mix the colors they wanted.
EAB is also working with East Middle School and West High School to paint more drains later this spring.