Morningside students paint stormwater drain murals

“They all really enthusiastically jumped on board,” she said.

Prindaville said it is a great experiential learning opportunity for students. It is the first time many of the students have painted on a sidewalk, and it may be the biggest painting some students have completed.

The students submitted sketches and they were sent to the EAB. The board approved two sketches by Chelsea Vasquez and Lauren Hedlund.

Vasquez, a sophomore nursing student, said she was inspired by the shape of the drain cover to paint a turtle.

She said it is really nice to have everyone do her design and put in their own input.

Vasquez said she has always had a passion for art and she received an art grant at Morningside. This is the first time she has done a mural outside.

The second section of Prindaville’s course will paint another drain on the corner of Garretson Avenue and Sioux Trail on April 27 with Hedlund's design.

Siouxland Paint and Decorating provided the paint. Prindaville said she requested environmentally friendly paint. Only primary colors were provided and the students had to mix the colors they wanted.